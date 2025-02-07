Is ALDI Planning to Open Its 1st Location in Maine?
ALDI shared its ambitious growth plans last year, which involve opening 800 new stores by the end of 2028. This will encompass both organic growth and store conversions following its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket acquisition from Southeastern Grocers. The deal involved 400 supermarkets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.
However, recent reports suggest that ALDI is currently planning a divestiture with C&S Wholesale Grocers that would involve C&S acquiring 170 Winn-Dixie stores from ALDI.
As for the remainder of the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets stores, sources say that they will be rebannered as ALDI over time. According to Store Brands, ALDI is already working to convert the nine Orlando, Fla.-area Winn-Dixie stores to the ALDI banner.
ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.