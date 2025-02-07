Is ALDI Planning to Open Its 1st Location in Maine?

Last year, ALDI shared its plan to open 800 new stores by the end of 2028.

ALDI has signed a lease agreement for retail space in Portland, Maine, according to local reports.

The agreement involves approximately 25,000 square feet of store space in Portland’s Pine Tree Shopping Center on 1100 Brighton Avenue, as reported by the Portland Press Herald. The space was previously occupied by a Big Lots store, which closed last year.

This would mark the supermarket chain’s first venture into Maine, although it’s not yet clear when the store would open or how many workers would be hired.

“We can confirm that we signed a lease with ALDI, contingent upon municipal approval,” Maria Pace, spokeswoman for Brixmor Property Group, said in an email to the Herald. “At this time, we do not have any additional information, but would be happy to share updates as we move forward in this process.”