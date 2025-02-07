 Skip to main content

Is ALDI Planning to Open Its 1st Location in Maine?

Discount grocer reportedly signed lease in Portland for former Big Lots site
Marian Zboraj
Last year, ALDI shared its plan to open 800 new stores by the end of 2028.

ALDI has signed a lease agreement for retail space in Portland, Maine, according to local reports. 

The agreement involves approximately 25,000 square feet of store space in Portland’s Pine Tree Shopping Center on 1100 Brighton Avenue, as reported by the Portland Press Herald. The space was previously occupied by a Big Lots store, which closed last year.

This would mark the supermarket chain’s first venture into Maine, although it’s not yet clear when the store would open or how many workers would be hired.

“We can confirm that we signed a lease with ALDI, contingent upon municipal approval,” Maria Pace, spokeswoman for Brixmor Property Group, said in an email to the Herald. “At this time, we do not have any additional information, but would be happy to share updates as we move forward in this process.”

ALDI shared its ambitious growth plans last year, which involve opening 800 new stores by the end of 2028. This will encompass both organic growth and store conversions following its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket acquisition from Southeastern Grocers. The deal involved 400 supermarkets throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. 

However, recent reports suggest that ALDI is currently planning a divestiture with C&S Wholesale Grocers that would involve C&S acquiring 170 Winn-Dixie stores from ALDI. 

As for the remainder of the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets stores, sources say that they will be rebannered as ALDI over time. According to Store Brands, ALDI is already working to convert the nine Orlando, Fla.-area Winn-Dixie stores to the ALDI banner.

ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. 

