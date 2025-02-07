Winn-Dixie, Harveys Banners Acquired by Consortium of Private Investors
ALDI and SEG leadership will continue to work together closely to ensure a smooth transition, with dedicated leaders guiding the store conversion and hiring processes. SEG will continue to operate the remaining stores identified for conversion, promising business as usual.
RBC Capital Markets, LLC served as financial advisor to the consortium, while Foley & Lardner LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as legal counsel.
Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. and Harveys Supermarket are subsidiaries of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout the Southeast.
Keene, N.H.-based C&S is the largest grocery wholesale distributor in the United States, and the eighth-largest privately owned company. It services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 100,000 different products. C&S also operates and supports corporate grocery stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style model throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.
Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100. PG also named ALDI its Retailer of the Year for 2023.