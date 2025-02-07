 Skip to main content

Winn-Dixie, Harveys Banners Acquired by Consortium of Private Investors

Anthony Hucker will take helm as chair, CEO and president
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Winn-Dixie Miami Main Image
The sale agreement of Southeastern Grocers (SEG) and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners includes the acquisition of SEG grocery and liquor store operations under the two banners.

Following some speculation in the press, a consortium of private investors, led by the current Southeastern Grocers (SEG) CEO and President Anthony Hucker, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, has acquired Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners from ALDI U.S. Last year, ALDI U.S. purchased Southeastern Grocers.  

The agreement includes the acquisition of SEG grocery and liquor store operations under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners. This comprises about 170 grocery stores across Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, in addition to the existing Winn-Dixie liquor store business. ALDI plans to complete its previously revealed conversion plans, with around 220 Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores to be converted to the ALDI format over a multiyear process that began in March 2024, and is expected to wrap up in 2027.

“We are profoundly grateful and deeply honored to continue serving the communities we cherish,” said Hucker, who adds chair to his titles. “Our culture and path forward are firmly grounded in our 100-year legacy — a legacy built on strong values and a shared purpose of caring for one another. Throughout this transformational journey, our commitment to thoughtful, purpose-driven growth remains strong and propels us forward with renewed momentum. As we reinvest in the store fleet, we are inspired by listening loudly to the voices of our customers, to elevate and revolutionize our customer experience and store offerings, so that each step we take will reflect our dedication to our people and our communities.”

“This consortium continues C&S and SEG’s longstanding partnership,” added Eric Winn, CEO of C&S Wholesale Grocers. “For 20 years, we have worked together to feed our communities. C&S has remained steadfast in our commitment to our transformation strategy, which includes being an industry-leading grocery wholesaler and retailer. Our unrelenting focus on long-term growth continues with an exciting opportunity for C&S to invest in and collaborate deeply with the retail market. C&S will leverage our best-in-class capabilities to provide value and quality to shoppers as we continue advancing our legacy of braggingly happy customers.” 

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

ALDI and SEG leadership will continue to work together closely to ensure a smooth transition, with dedicated leaders guiding the store conversion and hiring processes. SEG will continue to operate the remaining stores identified for conversion, promising business as usual.

RBC Capital Markets, LLC served as financial advisor to the consortium, while Foley & Lardner LLP and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP acted as legal counsel. 

Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. and Harveys Supermarket are subsidiaries of Jacksonville, Fla.-based Southeastern Grocers, an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with grocery delivery and curbside pickup throughout the Southeast. 

Keene, N.H.-based C&S is the largest grocery wholesale distributor in the United States, and the eighth-largest privately owned company. It services customers of all sizes, supplying more than 7,500 independent supermarkets, chain stores, military bases and institutions with over 100,000 different products. C&S also operates and supports corporate grocery stores and services independent franchisees under a chain-style model throughout the Midwest, South and Northeast. The company is No. 18 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Batavia, Ill.-based ALDI U.S. serves millions of customers across the country each month with more than 2,300 stores in 38 states. The company is No. 28 on The PG 100. PG also named ALDI its Retailer of the Year for 2023.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Target Is Latest Retailer Rolling Back Its DEI Initiatives

Move follows last week’s decision by Costco to uphold similar practices
Target Portland

Stater Bros. Rolls Out Afresh in All Produce Departments

Solution aims to boost profitability, ordering and inventory capabilities, lower food waste
Stater Bros. Colton, CA Teaser

1st Don Don Donki Store Opens in Hawaii

Offshoot of Don Quijote banner to carry an array of Japanese foods, prepared meals and everyday essentials
Don Q storefront

Vallarta Expands Operations in California With New Supermarket in Modesto

Latino-owned grocery chain enters its 40th year of operation
Vallarta

THE FRIDAY 5: Target, Costco Divided on DEI; Deadly Shooting in Indiana

Growing footprints for Sprouts, Kroger and Erewhon also made news this week
The Friday 5
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds