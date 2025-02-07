Winn-Dixie, Harveys Banners Acquired by Consortium of Private Investors

The sale agreement of Southeastern Grocers (SEG) and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners includes the acquisition of SEG grocery and liquor store operations under the two banners.

Following some speculation in the press, a consortium of private investors, led by the current Southeastern Grocers (SEG) CEO and President Anthony Hucker, and C&S Wholesale Grocers, has acquired Southeastern Grocers and its Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners from ALDI U.S. Last year, ALDI U.S. purchased Southeastern Grocers.

The agreement includes the acquisition of SEG grocery and liquor store operations under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners. This comprises about 170 grocery stores across Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida, in addition to the existing Winn-Dixie liquor store business. ALDI plans to complete its previously revealed conversion plans, with around 220 Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores to be converted to the ALDI format over a multiyear process that began in March 2024, and is expected to wrap up in 2027.

“We are profoundly grateful and deeply honored to continue serving the communities we cherish,” said Hucker, who adds chair to his titles. “Our culture and path forward are firmly grounded in our 100-year legacy — a legacy built on strong values and a shared purpose of caring for one another. Throughout this transformational journey, our commitment to thoughtful, purpose-driven growth remains strong and propels us forward with renewed momentum. As we reinvest in the store fleet, we are inspired by listening loudly to the voices of our customers, to elevate and revolutionize our customer experience and store offerings, so that each step we take will reflect our dedication to our people and our communities.”

“This consortium continues C&S and SEG’s longstanding partnership,” added Eric Winn, CEO of C&S Wholesale Grocers. “For 20 years, we have worked together to feed our communities. C&S has remained steadfast in our commitment to our transformation strategy, which includes being an industry-leading grocery wholesaler and retailer. Our unrelenting focus on long-term growth continues with an exciting opportunity for C&S to invest in and collaborate deeply with the retail market. C&S will leverage our best-in-class capabilities to provide value and quality to shoppers as we continue advancing our legacy of braggingly happy customers.”