Kroger Opens New Marketplace Store in North Texas

Two associates at the new Kroger Marketplace in Plano, Texas, pose with a company mascot at the store's grand-opening event.

The Kroger Co.’s Dallas Division has opened a new Kroger Marketplace store in Plano, Texas, at 9617 Coit Road. The store, which made its official debut last week, replaced the grocer’s former location at 9700 Coit Road in Plano. The new 125,000-square-foot store represents an investment of $31 million in the community and gives the city access to more than 35,000 products and 130-plus jobs.

“As North Texas and this community continues to grow, simply moving our location to the Southeastern corner of Coit Road will provide greater access to fresh, affordable groceries and more convenience for drivers entering and exiting from all access points,” noted Keith Shoemaker, president of Kroger’s Dallas Division. “We recognize Kroger’s unique role in the communities we serve. As an employer, grocery retailer, health care provider and more, we have a responsibility to create positive change and deliver on Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit.”

The new Plano store carries an enhanced selection of products for shoppers seeking Asian flavors, with a bigger variety of current selections and new products. Additional features include a Starbucks kiosk, a Murray’s Cheese counter, a fuel center with 18 fueling positions and a grab-and-go kiosk offering beverages and snacks, and an expanded general merchandise department with such products as outdoor-living products, home goods, apparel and toys.

During the grand-opening event on Thursday, Jan. 23, Kroger donated to support local hunger relief organization Minnie’s Food Pantry as part of the grocer’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan. The retailer also contributed thousands of dollars in cash and products to 10 local schools as part of its Return to School program. The event also featured the T.C. Jasper High School Orchestra and the Plano High School Marching Band and Cheer Team.