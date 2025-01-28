 Skip to main content
Kroger Marketplace Plano Texas Grand Opening Asian Display Hero

Kroger Opens New Marketplace Store in North Texas

Asian-focused Plano location offers wider selection of groceries, greater accessibility
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Kroger Marketplace Plano TX Mascot Main Image
Two associates at the new Kroger Marketplace in Plano, Texas, pose with a company mascot at the store's grand-opening event.

The Kroger Co.’s Dallas Division has opened a new Kroger Marketplace store in Plano, Texas, at 9617 Coit Road. The store, which made its official debut last week, replaced the grocer’s former location at 9700 Coit Road in Plano. The new 125,000-square-foot store represents an investment of $31 million in the community and gives the city access to more than 35,000 products and 130-plus jobs. 

“As North Texas and this community continues to grow, simply moving our location to the Southeastern corner of Coit Road will provide greater access to fresh, affordable groceries and more convenience for drivers entering and exiting from all access points,” noted Keith Shoemaker, president of Kroger’s Dallas Division. “We recognize Kroger’s unique role in the communities we serve. As an employer, grocery retailer, health care provider and more, we have a responsibility to create positive change and deliver on Our Purpose to Feed the Human Spirit.”

The new Plano store carries an enhanced selection of products for shoppers seeking Asian flavors, with a bigger variety of current selections and new products. Additional features include a Starbucks kiosk, a Murray’s Cheese counter, a fuel center with 18 fueling positions and a grab-and-go kiosk offering beverages and snacks, and an expanded general merchandise department with such products as outdoor-living products, home goods, apparel and toys.

[RELATED: Kroger Plans 2 Asian-Focused Concept Stores in Texas]

During the grand-opening event on Thursday, Jan. 23, Kroger donated to support local hunger relief organization Minnie’s Food Pantry as part of the grocer’s Zero Hunger Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan. The retailer also contributed thousands of dollars in cash and products to 10 local schools as part of its Return to School program. The event also featured the T.C. Jasper High School Orchestra and the Plano High School Marching Band and Cheer Team. 

Kroger Marketplace Plano TX Line in Front of Store Main Image
Shoppers lined up to get into the new Kroger Marketplace in Plano, Texas, ahead of the grand-opening event on Jan. 23.

To mark the grand-opening celebration, a special weekly advertisement offered Plano shoppers exclusive savings at the new location Jan. 24-28, including 20 cents off per gallon at the store’s fuel center with a Kroger Rewards Card during the weekend of Jan. 24-26.

Grand-opening attendees received such prizes as gift cards and small appliances. Kroger also provided coupons to later arrivals for free products to make the perfect breakfast.

The new store is the second new Marketplace format store built by Kroger in North Texas. The  first opened in Melissa, Texas, last October. The grocer intends to open a new Marketplace store in North Fort Worth later this year, with plans to break ground on additional new Marketplace stores in Little Elm and the Sendera Ranch neighborhood of Fort Worth later this year. 

Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer employs 420,000 associates, including 13,000 employees at 110 stores in its Dallas division, and is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

Kroger Marketplace Plano

  • Kroger Marketplace Plano Texas Grand Opening Exterior Carousel
  • Kroger Marketplace Plano Texas Grand Opening Plano Sign Carousel
  • Kroger Marketplace Plano Texas Grand Opening Texas Sign Carousel
  • Kroger Marketplace Plano Texas Grand Opening Asian End Cap Carousel
  • Kroger Marketplace Plano Texas Grand Opening Asian Produce Carousel
  • Kroger Marketplace Plano Texas Grand Opening Fuel Station Carousel
