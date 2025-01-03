Sodexo Aims to Open 100 Food Hive Locations by 2026

“I’m delighted to announce the upcoming Food Hive concept at NAU,” said Rose Wilson, district manager, Sodexo at Northern Arizona University, in Flagstaff, Ariz. “This innovative c-store will not only provide our students with a diverse selection of hot and cold food options but also meet their personal and grocery needs. The modern flow of the store, including self-checkout, will enhance efficiency and convenience for everyone. I can’t wait for our students to experience this fantastic one-stop-shop addition to our campus when we open in the spring of 2025.”

Other colleges that will feature Food Hive, or have already opened a location, include Morehouse College (Atlanta); University of Illinois Chicago, Texas Christian University (Fort Worth, Texas); and Hamline University (St. Paul, Minn.).

Last October, Sodexo said it was launching four new eat>NOW frictionless grocery stores at campuses across the country. Powered by Amazon Web Services Inc., the stores opened at Endicott College (Beverly, Mass.); the University of Maine, Orono; Lindenwood University (St. Charles, Mo.); and Seattle Pacific University, offering students a fresh and convenient shopping experience.

Bethesda, Md.-based Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global Fortune 500 company operating in 45 countries and a leading provider of sustainable food and integrated facilities management in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam. Sodexo Campus partners with about 425 institutions across the United States.