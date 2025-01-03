 Skip to main content

Sodexo Aims to Open 100 Food Hive Locations by 2026

Community-oriented c-stores will offer frictionless checkout on college campuses
Food Hive is Sodexo's quick and cashless payment convenience concept with a community focus, supporting local partners and minority- and women-owned businesses.

Foodservice company Sodexo has revealed its goal of opening nearly 100 Food Hive markets at colleges across the country by 2026. Its current goal of opening around 30 locations during the 2024-25 academic year is underway. Food Hive is a quick and cashless payment convenience concept with a community focus, supporting local partners and minority- and women-owned businesses by offering their products and other healthy choices. 

“We know that Gen Z prefers shopping experiences that support their community while getting what they want as fast as possible with frictionless checkout,” explained Sodexo Campus Head of Marketing Drew Nannis. “Food Hive delivers just that, fueling stronger campus communities and providing the convenience today’s students need.”

Sodexo’s Quad Squad, an in-house research initiative and student insights community, has found that Gen Z students prioritize convenience options that offer meaningful variety (57%) and healthy options (47%). Further, today’s students continue to place a high value on frictionless payment and demand shopping experiences that help inclusive communities.

“I’m delighted to announce the upcoming Food Hive concept at NAU,” said Rose Wilson, district manager, Sodexo at Northern Arizona University, in Flagstaff, Ariz. “This innovative c-store will not only provide our students with a diverse selection of hot and cold food options but also meet their personal and grocery needs. The modern flow of the store, including self-checkout, will enhance efficiency and convenience for everyone. I can’t wait for our students to experience this fantastic one-stop-shop addition to our campus when we open in the spring of 2025.”

Other colleges that will feature Food Hive, or have already opened a location, include Morehouse College (Atlanta); University of Illinois Chicago, Texas Christian University (Fort Worth, Texas); and Hamline University (St. Paul, Minn.).

Last October, Sodexo said it was launching four new eat>NOW frictionless grocery stores at campuses across the country. Powered by Amazon Web Services Inc., the stores opened at Endicott College (Beverly, Mass.); the University of Maine, Orono; Lindenwood University (St. Charles, Mo.); and Seattle Pacific University, offering students a fresh and convenient shopping experience. 

Bethesda, Md.-based Sodexo North America is a division of Sodexo Group, a global Fortune 500 company operating in 45 countries and a leading provider of sustainable food and integrated facilities management in all 50 U.S. states, Canada, Puerto Rico and Guam. Sodexo Campus partners with about 425 institutions across the United States. 

