Grubhub Brings Amazon’s Just Walk Out Tech to Maryland University

Grubhub Campus has made Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology available at Loyola University Maryland, making it the first Grubhub-partnered campus to offer the technology. The technology allows students, faculty and staff to shop at convenience stores on campus, bypassing the checkout. Students just scan a QR code in the Grubhub app to enter the store, and the technology detects what shoppers take from or return to the shelves. When customers have finished shopping, they can leave the store without having to wait in line, and the payment will automatically be deducted from their meal plan, declining account balance or other stored payment methods linked to their Grubhub account.

“Our installation with Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology is another example of how we are strengthening our relationship with our campus partners with cost-saving technology and driving student adoption,” said Eric Ferguson, COO of Chicago-based Grubhub. “The services and products we provide for our campus partners are designed to enhance and improve the dining experience, and we’re excited to offer this innovative and frictionless technology to our campus partners.”

“We are thrilled to bring Just Walk Out technology and Grubhub together at Loyola University Maryland,” added Jon Jenkins, VP of Just Walk Out technology, AWS Applications. “With Just Walk Out technology and Grubhub, students, faculty and staff will find a convenient way to purchase the items they need with a frictionless shopping experience so they can quickly get back to their studies.”

“Loyola is proud to partner with Grubhub and Amazon to bring this technology to our students,” noted John Coppola, VP for finance and administration and treasurer for Baltimore-based Loyola University Maryland. “We strive to bring innovation to our campus, and this is a perfect example of our drive to lead in technological applications for our students, faculty, and staff.”

Just Walk Out technology is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) such as computer vision and deep-learning techniques, including generative AI, to accurately determine who took what in any retail environment.

Part of Just Eat Takeaway.com, Grubhub partners with 300 higher-education institutions and is the only food-ordering and delivery marketplace that works with campus dining programs. Amazon Prime members in the United States, including members of Amazon’s discounted membership for college students, Prime Student, can receive a one-year free Grubhub+ trial, which includes $0 delivery fees from thousands of restaurants and discounts like exclusive member-only offers on their orders. Beyond its campus partners, Grubhub features more than 365,000 restaurant partners in 4,000-plus U.S. cities.

Earlier this year, Marymount University, in Arlington, Va., became the first higher-education institution in the United States to open an on-campus convenience store powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology.

Seattle-based Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2023 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company one of its Retailers of the Century.