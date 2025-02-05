1st Don Don Donki Store Opens in Hawaii
“We are excited to bring the allure of Don Don Donki to the West Oahu community sharing the charm and food culture of Japan,” said Kazuhiro Matsumoto, global chief merchandising officer and head of overseas business and North America at Pan Pacific International Holdings.
According to Matsumoto, many employees from the recently-shuttered Don Quijote store in Waipahu are joining the Don Don Donki. The store has issued an open hiring call as well on its website.
Following the Feb.15 grand opening, the store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
In addition to Don Don Donki and Don Quijote stores, Pan Pacific Retail Management Hawaii operates other banners, including Marukai, Times Supermarkets, Big Save Markets, Tokyo Central, DonPen Times, Fujioka’s Wine Times and Shima’s Market.