1st Don Don Donki Store Opens in Hawaii

Offshoot of Don Quijote banner to carry an array of Japanese foods, prepared meals and everyday essentials
Lynn Petrak
Don Don Donki
The first Don Don Donki store in the U.S. will open later this month in Oahu. (Image Credit: Facebook)

Hawaii’s first Don Don Donki store is set to open in Kapolei, a planned community on the island of Oahu. The store is part of the Don Quijote banner operated by Pan Pacific Retail Management.

The Don Don Donki located at 1001 Kamokila Boulevard specializes in Japanese products and will carry an assortment of American items as well.

The grand opening will take place on Feb. 15. Shoppers can browse full-service meat and seafood counters and order meals to enjoy in store or to take home from an onsite conveyor belt sushi restaurant and other dining spaces that offer poke bowls, street food dishes like rice balls and wagyu beef skewers. These features differentiate the Don Don Donki format from the two Don Quijote stores that already operate in Hawaii.

“We are excited to bring the allure of Don Don Donki to the West Oahu community sharing the charm and food culture of Japan,” said Kazuhiro Matsumoto, global chief merchandising officer and head of overseas business and North America at Pan Pacific International Holdings.

According to Matsumoto, many employees from the recently-shuttered Don Quijote store in Waipahu are joining the Don Don Donki. The store has issued an open hiring call as well on its website. 

Following the Feb.15 grand opening, the store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In addition to Don Don Donki and Don Quijote stores, Pan Pacific Retail Management Hawaii operates other banners, including Marukai, Times Supermarkets, Big Save Markets, Tokyo Central, DonPen Times, Fujioka’s Wine Times and Shima’s Market.

