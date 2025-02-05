1st Don Don Donki Store Opens in Hawaii

The first Don Don Donki store in the U.S. will open later this month in Oahu. (Image Credit: Facebook)

Hawaii’s first Don Don Donki store is set to open in Kapolei, a planned community on the island of Oahu. The store is part of the Don Quijote banner operated by Pan Pacific Retail Management.

The Don Don Donki located at 1001 Kamokila Boulevard specializes in Japanese products and will carry an assortment of American items as well.

The grand opening will take place on Feb. 15. Shoppers can browse full-service meat and seafood counters and order meals to enjoy in store or to take home from an onsite conveyor belt sushi restaurant and other dining spaces that offer poke bowls, street food dishes like rice balls and wagyu beef skewers. These features differentiate the Don Don Donki format from the two Don Quijote stores that already operate in Hawaii.