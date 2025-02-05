Natural Grocers Readies New Location in Texas

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will cut the ribbon on its latest Texas location on Feb. 19. Located at 601 N. Valley Mills Drive in Waco, this is the retailer’s 25th site in Texas.

As part of the grand-opening festivities, Natural Grocers will donate $2,500 to the Shepherd's Heart, its local food bank partner, and hand out mystery gift cards to the first 150 shoppers. The local store manager, community leaders and special guests will be on hand for the opening.

"We are honored to be the first family-operated, national natural and organic grocer in Waco," said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing at Natural Grocers. "We understand that cities have choices when it comes to the retailers they welcome into their communities. Grocery stores play a vital role in the food system — one that directly impacts our health and well-being.”

Continued Isely: “What's available on the shelves influences how food is grown and produced. With Waco's strong commitment to education, culture, healthy living, and community, we know this is a perfect fit. We can't wait to open our doors and serve the wonderful people of Waco and the surrounding communities of Central Texas."