Natural Grocers Readies New Location in Texas

Retailer’s Waco store will be 25th in the Lone Star State
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Natural Grocers Waco opening
Natural Grocers is growing in the state of Texas.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. will cut the ribbon on its latest Texas location on Feb. 19. Located at 601 N. Valley Mills Drive in Waco, this is the retailer’s 25th site in Texas.

As part of the grand-opening festivities, Natural Grocers will donate $2,500 to the Shepherd's Heart, its local food bank partner, and hand out mystery gift cards to the first 150 shoppers. The local store manager, community leaders and special guests will be on hand for the opening.

"We are honored to be the first family-operated, national natural and organic grocer in Waco," said Raquel Isely, VP of marketing at Natural Grocers. "We understand that cities have choices when it comes to the retailers they welcome into their communities. Grocery stores play a vital role in the food system — one that directly impacts our health and well-being.”

Continued Isely: “What's available on the shelves influences how food is grown and produced. With Waco's strong commitment to education, culture, healthy living, and community, we know this is a perfect fit. We can't wait to open our doors and serve the wonderful people of Waco and the surrounding communities of Central Texas."

Earlier this week, Natural Grocers released its 2024 Sustainability Report, which highlights how the United States’ largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer lives up to its Five Founding Principles while sharing stories of vendors, farmers and partnerships that reflect the company’s commitment to human health, animal welfare and the planet. 

According to the company, Natural Grocers’ record financial performance in fiscal year 2024 underscores the company’s belief that a more sustainable and affordable food system is not only possible, but also essential.

Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 168 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

