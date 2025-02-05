Natural Grocers Readies New Location in Texas
Earlier this week, Natural Grocers released its 2024 Sustainability Report, which highlights how the United States’ largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer lives up to its Five Founding Principles while sharing stories of vendors, farmers and partnerships that reflect the company’s commitment to human health, animal welfare and the planet.
According to the company, Natural Grocers’ record financial performance in fiscal year 2024 underscores the company’s belief that a more sustainable and affordable food system is not only possible, but also essential.
Family-operated Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc. operates 168 stores in 21 states. The Lakewood, Colo.-based natural and organic grocer is No. 95 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.