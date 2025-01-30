Vallarta Expands Operations in California With New Supermarket in Modesto

Vallarta customers can can order fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, as well as Vallarta's signature agua frescas in a variety of flavors.

One of California’s largest Latino-owned grocery chains is entering its 40th year in operation with a grand-opening celebration at its newest location, in Modesto, Calif.

Vallarta Supermarkets will open its new Modesto store at 3900 Pelandale Avenue #200 on Feb. 5.

“This year, we have plans to reach even more California residents and are excited to celebrate the first grand opening of the year with the Modesto community,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s director of marketing. “Opening this new location is more than just expanding our business — it’s about creating a space where the community can come together over fresh, quality ingredients and authentic flavors. We’re excited to share this milestone and look forward to serving Modesto with the heart and care they deserve.”

The new 45,099-square-foot store will feature many of Vallarta’s popular departments, such as:

Guacamole Station: Customers can customize fresh, hand-crafted guacamole and newly added pico de gallo tailored to their preferred way.

Sushi: Premium, handcrafted sushi rolls are made daily.

La Isla: Customers can order fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, as well as Vallarta's signature agua frescas in a variety of flavors.

La Frutería: Choosing from fresh fruits and ingredients, customers can order juicy fruit bowls topped with Tajin, chamoy, lime juice and salt.

Cremería: Vallarta's version of a traditional deli offers a selection of the freshest house-made cremas, as well as Latin American cheeses.

Panadería: Vallarta offers a variety of Latin American baked goods made fresh daily, as well as hand-decorated cakes and signature sweets.

Carnicería: The Vallarta Carniceria offers a variety of American meat cuts and premium cuts not commonly carried at other supermarkets.