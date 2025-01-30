 Skip to main content

Vallarta Expands Operations in California With New Supermarket in Modesto

Latino-owned grocery chain enters its 40th year of operation
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Vallarta
Vallarta customers can can order fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, as well as Vallarta's signature agua frescas in a variety of flavors.

One of California’s largest Latino-owned grocery chains is entering its 40th year in operation with a grand-opening celebration at its newest location, in Modesto, Calif.

Vallarta Supermarkets will open its new Modesto store at 3900 Pelandale Avenue #200 on Feb. 5. 

“This year, we have plans to reach even more California residents and are excited to celebrate the first grand opening of the year with the Modesto community,” said Lizette Gomez, Vallarta’s director of marketing. “Opening this new location is more than just expanding our business — it’s about creating a space where the community can come together over fresh, quality ingredients and authentic flavors. We’re excited to share this milestone and look forward to serving Modesto with the heart and care they deserve.”

The new 45,099-square-foot store will feature many of Vallarta’s popular departments, such as:

Guacamole Station: Customers can customize fresh, hand-crafted guacamole and newly added pico de gallo tailored to their preferred way.

Sushi: Premium, handcrafted sushi rolls are made daily. 

La Isla: Customers can order fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, as well as Vallarta's signature agua frescas in a variety of flavors.

La Frutería: Choosing from fresh fruits and ingredients, customers can order juicy fruit bowls topped with Tajin, chamoy, lime juice and salt.

Cremería: Vallarta's version of a traditional deli offers a selection of the freshest house-made cremas, as well as Latin American cheeses.

Panadería: Vallarta offers a variety of Latin American baked goods made fresh daily, as well as hand-decorated cakes and signature sweets.

Carnicería: The Vallarta Carniceria offers a variety of American meat cuts and premium cuts not commonly carried at other supermarkets.

Tortillería: Customers can buy authentic corn and flour tortillas, made in-house with high-quality corn, soaked and boiled for 24 hours, ground with volcanic rock and then cooked to perfection.

La Cocina: This department offers the convenience of a ready-made meal any time of day. 

Dulcería: Vallarta’s candy section carries a wide array of authentic dulces from Mexico and Central America and also offers such party supplies as piñatas, goody bags, games, prizes, piggy banks and traditional décor.

Florería: For any holiday or occasion, customers can browse a wide selection of arrangements from local growers. For more permanent options, the florería also offers a huge variety of potted plants.

Through the Vallarta Go delivery service, customers can also shop from the convenience of their homes and have their groceries and foods delivered. La Cocina items are available for delivery via DoorDash.

The new supermarket brings 227 new jobs to Modesto, topping Vallarta’s recent opening of the Clovis, Calif., location with 218 employees. 

In support of their commitment to the community and appreciation for area residents, Vallarta Supermarkets will also donate $7,500 to local charities and schools in the Modesto area and give away reusable grocery bags filled with groceries to the first 300 customers.

Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta has 57 stores located within the Golden State, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates. 

