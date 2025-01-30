Vallarta Expands Operations in California With New Supermarket in Modesto
Tortillería: Customers can buy authentic corn and flour tortillas, made in-house with high-quality corn, soaked and boiled for 24 hours, ground with volcanic rock and then cooked to perfection.
La Cocina: This department offers the convenience of a ready-made meal any time of day.
Dulcería: Vallarta’s candy section carries a wide array of authentic dulces from Mexico and Central America and also offers such party supplies as piñatas, goody bags, games, prizes, piggy banks and traditional décor.
Florería: For any holiday or occasion, customers can browse a wide selection of arrangements from local growers. For more permanent options, the florería also offers a huge variety of potted plants.
Through the Vallarta Go delivery service, customers can also shop from the convenience of their homes and have their groceries and foods delivered. La Cocina items are available for delivery via DoorDash.
The new supermarket brings 227 new jobs to Modesto, topping Vallarta’s recent opening of the Clovis, Calif., location with 218 employees.
In support of their commitment to the community and appreciation for area residents, Vallarta Supermarkets will also donate $7,500 to local charities and schools in the Modesto area and give away reusable grocery bags filled with groceries to the first 300 customers.
Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta has 57 stores located within the Golden State, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates.