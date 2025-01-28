 Skip to main content

Erewhon Ready to Expand in SoCal

CEO talks about growth plans for 2025 and beyond
Lynn Petrak
Erewhon store
Three new Erewhon Markets are coming to the L.A. area in 2025.

Erewhon, the specialty Los Angeles-area grocer that has built a loyal following for its celebrity-touted smoothies, unique products, e-commerce shipments and social media platforms, is widening its designer footprint. The upscale retailer is readying new stores in the Manhattan Beach and West Hollywood communities and readying an outpost in nearby Glendale that’s also slated to open in 2025.

The site in Manhattan Beach previously housed a Mother’s Market organic grocery store and is expected to open as soon as March. The West Hollywood outpost will take the place of a former Sprouts Farmers Market and will welcome customers in mid-2025. The Glendale store should open by the end of this year. 

The trio of openings marks the biggest expansion in several years for the retailer. “We see 2025 as the beginning of Erewhon 2.0,” said CEO and co-owner Tony Antoci in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.  

He didn’t rule out a broader expansion. He told the L.A. Times that a location in New York is “absolutely on our radar,” if the company can scale up a commissary like the one it operates in Southern California.

While Erewhon is looking at an eventful 2025, it started the year contending with the wildfire that devastated the Palisades community where one of its store is located. That structure survived the blaze, and later, Erewhon created a special “LA Strong” smoothie, with 100% of proceeds going to relief efforts in Palisades and Altadena. 

Los Angeles-based Erewhon is an independent family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic retailer with 10 current locations across Southern California. 

