Erewhon Ready to Expand in SoCal
CEO talks about growth plans for 2025 and beyond
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement
He didn’t rule out a broader expansion. He told the L.A. Times that a location in New York is “absolutely on our radar,” if the company can scale up a commissary like the one it operates in Southern California.
While Erewhon is looking at an eventful 2025, it started the year contending with the wildfire that devastated the Palisades community where one of its store is located. That structure survived the blaze, and later, Erewhon created a special “LA Strong” smoothie, with 100% of proceeds going to relief efforts in Palisades and Altadena.
Los Angeles-based Erewhon is an independent family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic retailer with 10 current locations across Southern California.