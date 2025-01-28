Erewhon Ready to Expand in SoCal

Erewhon, the specialty Los Angeles-area grocer that has built a loyal following for its celebrity-touted smoothies, unique products, e-commerce shipments and social media platforms, is widening its designer footprint. The upscale retailer is readying new stores in the Manhattan Beach and West Hollywood communities and readying an outpost in nearby Glendale that’s also slated to open in 2025.

The site in Manhattan Beach previously housed a Mother’s Market organic grocery store and is expected to open as soon as March. The West Hollywood outpost will take the place of a former Sprouts Farmers Market and will welcome customers in mid-2025. The Glendale store should open by the end of this year.

The trio of openings marks the biggest expansion in several years for the retailer. “We see 2025 as the beginning of Erewhon 2.0,” said CEO and co-owner Tony Antoci in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.