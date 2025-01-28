Trader Joe’s, Publix and Sam’s Club Earn Top Marks for Customer Satisfaction

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) has released its retail and consumer shipping study for 2025, which reflects consumers’ dual focus on value and experience. On a macro level, this year’s analysis shows that overall customer satisfaction with retailers is steady, up slightly by 0.4% over last year for a score of 78.3 out of 100. The grocery sector was also stable, coming in at 79, but online grocers had a tougher go of it, with two-thirds of the tracked companies experiencing declines in shopper sentiment.

A closer look at the report reveals that shoppers are rewarding retailers who deliver on both value and experience at a time when inflation remains elevated over traditional levels. In grocery, Trader Joe’s and Publix tied for the top spot, with an ACSI score of 84. Sam’s Club and Wegmans also came in with the same score of 83 for the next spots; Sam’s Club’s score was unchanged from 2024 while the Wegmans index went up by 1% in that time frame.

Elsewhere in the grocery rankings, there was a bit of year-over-year shuffling. H-E-B’s score dipped 4% and Whole Foods’ index stayed the same, putting them both at 82 out of 100. According to ACSI, only three other grocers saw score improvements in satisfaction: Ahold Delhaize (up 1% to 78), Kroger (up 1% to 78) and Walmart (up 1% to 75). On the other hand, Costco Wholesale’s satisfaction score dipped 5% to 81 and BJ’s Wholesale Club slid 6% to 77.

The survey highlighted top regional performers. In the Northeast, Wegmans ranked first for customer satisfaction and in the Midwest, Sam’s Club earned the top spot. Trader Joe’s was No. 1 in the Western United States and H-E-B and Publix tied with the best scores in the South.