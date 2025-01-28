 Skip to main content

Trader Joe’s, Publix and Sam’s Club Earn Top Marks for Customer Satisfaction

Annual American Customer Satisfaction Index affirms ongoing importance of omnichannel value and experience
Lynn Petrak
ACSI map
The new ACSI for 2025 reveals strong regional players.

The American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) has released its retail and consumer shipping study for 2025, which reflects consumers’ dual focus on value and experience. On a macro level, this year’s analysis shows that overall customer satisfaction with retailers is steady, up slightly by 0.4% over last year for a score of 78.3 out of 100. The grocery sector was also stable, coming in at 79, but online grocers had a tougher go of it, with two-thirds of the tracked companies experiencing declines in shopper sentiment. 

A closer look at the report reveals that shoppers are rewarding retailers who deliver on both value and experience at a time when inflation remains elevated over traditional levels. In grocery, Trader Joe’s and Publix tied for the top spot, with an ACSI score of 84. Sam’s Club and Wegmans also came in with the same score of 83 for the next spots; Sam’s Club’s score was unchanged from 2024 while the Wegmans index went up by 1% in that time frame.

Elsewhere in the grocery rankings, there was a bit of year-over-year shuffling. H-E-B’s score dipped 4% and Whole Foods’ index stayed the same, putting them both at 82 out of 100. According to ACSI, only three other grocers saw score improvements in satisfaction: Ahold Delhaize (up 1% to 78), Kroger (up 1% to 78) and Walmart (up 1% to 75). On the other hand, Costco Wholesale’s satisfaction score dipped 5% to 81 and BJ’s Wholesale Club slid 6% to 77. 

The survey highlighted top regional performers. In the Northeast, Wegmans ranked first for customer satisfaction and in the Midwest, Sam’s Club earned the top spot. Trader Joe’s was No. 1 in the Western United States and H-E-B and Publix tied with the best scores in the South. 

This ACSI study also included satisfaction results for online retailers and mass merchandisers. Amazon took the second spot in online vendors with a score of 83, behind pet supply e-commerce company Chewy. In general merchandise, Sam’s Club was dominant, with a 5% gain in scores to hit 85, with retailers outside of food retailing and grocery – Marshalls and TJ Maxx – coming in next at 82. Target was down 1% this time around with an 80 score. 

Forrest Morgeson, assistant professor of marketing at Michigan State University and director of research emeritus at the ACSI, said that the findings reveal gaps and opportunities across the customer base. “Though there wasn’t much movement in retail customer satisfaction overall, we’re seeing a clear divide emerge between brands that are meeting the needs and expectations of younger consumers versus those that are falling behind,” Morgeson said. “Factors like mobile shopping capabilities, website quality, and perceptions of value are becoming increasingly important, especially for the 18-25 age group, who expressed significantly lower satisfaction levels compared to older demographics.”

The "ACSI Retail and Consumer Shipping Study 2025" is based on 41,850 customer surveys. The full study is available online. 

