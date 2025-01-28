Trader Joe’s, Publix and Sam’s Club Earn Top Marks for Customer Satisfaction
This ACSI study also included satisfaction results for online retailers and mass merchandisers. Amazon took the second spot in online vendors with a score of 83, behind pet supply e-commerce company Chewy. In general merchandise, Sam’s Club was dominant, with a 5% gain in scores to hit 85, with retailers outside of food retailing and grocery – Marshalls and TJ Maxx – coming in next at 82. Target was down 1% this time around with an 80 score.
Forrest Morgeson, assistant professor of marketing at Michigan State University and director of research emeritus at the ACSI, said that the findings reveal gaps and opportunities across the customer base. “Though there wasn’t much movement in retail customer satisfaction overall, we’re seeing a clear divide emerge between brands that are meeting the needs and expectations of younger consumers versus those that are falling behind,” Morgeson said. “Factors like mobile shopping capabilities, website quality, and perceptions of value are becoming increasingly important, especially for the 18-25 age group, who expressed significantly lower satisfaction levels compared to older demographics.”
The "ACSI Retail and Consumer Shipping Study 2025" is based on 41,850 customer surveys. The full study is available online.