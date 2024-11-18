 Skip to main content

Vallarta Supermarkets Grows in California

Newest location near Fresno will open Nov. 20
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe, Progressive Grocer
Santa Clarita, CA, USA - Mar 26, 2022: The Vallarta Supermarkets store in the Valencia neighborhood in Santa Clarita. Vallarta Supermarkets is a chain that caters to Latino population of California.; Shutterstock ID 2146411647
Vallarta Supermarkets is ready to open a new location in Central California.

Latino grocery chain Vallarta Supermarkets is preparing to cut the ribbon on its latest store in Clovis, Calif., northeast of Fresno. The more than 51,000-square-foot location will officially open on Nov. 20.

Located at 170 W. Shaw Avenue, the new Clovis store has brought 218 new jobs to the area, and will include fresh, quality produce and everyday goods, as well as several much-loved departments, including:

  • Guacamole Station: Customers can customize fresh, hand-crafted guacamole and newly added Pico De Gallo tailored just the way they like it.
  • Sushi: Premium, handcrafted sushi rolls made daily with the finest ingredients, with multiple options to choose from.
  • La Isla: Customers can order fresh-pressed fruit and vegetable juices, as well as Vallarta's signature agua frescas in a variety of flavors.
  • La Fruteria: Choosing from the freshest fruits and ingredients, customers can order juicy fruit bowls topped with Tajin, Chamoy, lime juice and salt.
  • Cremería: Vallarta's version of a traditional deli, offering a selection of house-made cremas, as well as Latin American cheeses.
  • Panaderia: Made fresh daily, Vallarta offers a variety of Latin American baked goods as well as hand-decorated cakes and signature sweets.
  • Carniceria: Renowned for its trademarked Carne Asada, the Vallarta Carniceria marks the origin of the chain, offering a variety of American meat cuts and premium cuts not commonly carried at other supermarkets.
Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Other departments include a tortilleria with homemade corn and flour tortillas; ready-made meals from La Cocina; a Dulcería with a wide array of authentic candies from Mexico and Central America; and a Florería with floral arrangements and a variety of potted plants.

"We have felt the excitement for this new location and are thrilled to finally open our doors to the residents of Clovis," said Lizette Gomez, director of marketing. "Every time we open a new location, the hope is to make it better and bring something special to the community. Whether it's quality produce and ready-to-eat food or service that makes customers feel like family, Vallarta's goal is to make a positive impact."

To celebrate the store’s grand opening, Vallarta Supermarkets will donate $7,500 to local charities and schools, and also give away reusable grocery bags filled with groceries to the first 300 customers.

Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta has 56 stores located within the Golden State, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates. 

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds