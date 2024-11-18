Vallarta Supermarkets Grows in California

Other departments include a tortilleria with homemade corn and flour tortillas; ready-made meals from La Cocina; a Dulcería with a wide array of authentic candies from Mexico and Central America; and a Florería with floral arrangements and a variety of potted plants.

"We have felt the excitement for this new location and are thrilled to finally open our doors to the residents of Clovis," said Lizette Gomez, director of marketing. "Every time we open a new location, the hope is to make it better and bring something special to the community. Whether it's quality produce and ready-to-eat food or service that makes customers feel like family, Vallarta's goal is to make a positive impact."

To celebrate the store’s grand opening, Vallarta Supermarkets will donate $7,500 to local charities and schools, and also give away reusable grocery bags filled with groceries to the first 300 customers.

Pacoima, Calif.-based Vallarta has 56 stores located within the Golden State, spanning Ventura, Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside, Kern, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Tulare, Orange, Monterey and Fresno counties. The Latino-owned supermarket chain employs more than 8,000 associates.