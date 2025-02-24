Flowers Foods Acquires Simple Mills
Earlier this month, Flowers reported its latest financial results, showing a 1.6% decline in sales for the fourth quarter but a 20.9% increase in net income. For the full fiscal year, net sales rose 0.2% and net income spiked 101% to $248.1 million.
“We are excited about the pending acquisition of Simple Mills, which is expected to be accretive to adjusted EBITDA in 2025, but dilutive to adjusted EPS,” said McMullian at the time of the financial release. “The addition of this fast-growing, better-for-you brand is emblematic of our focus on targeting pockets of opportunity within and beyond our existing categories. Our M&A capabilities, combined with the implementation of our portfolio strategy and other actions, gives us continued confidence in our ability to drive future growth consistent with our long-term financial targets.”