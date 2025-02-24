Flowers Foods Acquires Simple Mills

Flowers Foods Inc. has officially acquired Simple Mills, a Chicago-based natural food brand that offers crackers, cookies, bars, baking mixes, and pancake and waffle mixes. The deal broadens Flowers’ portfolio of packaged bakery foods.

Simple Mills was founded in 2012 and has built its line of better-for-you products to become a top brand in the natural channel. Its products are available in more than 30,000 U.S. stores, and the company was named one of Progressive Grocer’s Impact Award winners in 2022.

With the acquisition valued at $795 million, Thomasville, Ga.-based Flowers offers more natural options to complement its existing brands that include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse and Tastykake.