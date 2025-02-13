Ollie’s Opens 4 New Stores in Wisconsin
On Feb. 20, Ollie’s will debut its Ironwood, Mich., store in space that was formerly occupied by Kmart. And on Feb. 26, it will open new stores in Natchitoches, La., and Norman, Okla., in spaces formerly occupied by Big Lots and Smart Saver Grocery, respectively.
Ollie’s reported a 7.8% increase in revenue for its third quarter. Net income rose 8% to $35.9 million, or 58 cents per share, for the quarter ended Nov. 2, compared with net income of $31.8 million, or 51 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Operating income rose 14.0% to $44.5 million.
The Harrisburg, Pa.-based extreme discounter is America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. Ollie's offers brand-name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, stationery, and health and beauty aids. It currently operates more than 565 stores in 31 states. Ollie's employs over 12,000 associates across the company.