Ollie’s Opens 4 New Stores in Wisconsin

Ollie's Bargain Outlet held grand openings for four new stores in Wisconsin on Feb. 12. The new locations, all former Big Lots stores, are in Fond Du Lac, Sheboygan, West Bend and Mt. Pleasant.

"We could not be more excited to expand our presence in the great state of Wisconsin,” commented Eric van der Valk, president and CEO. “The hard-working people of Wisconsin know a great deal when they see one and they deserve Good Stuff Cheap. With the closing of Big Lots stores, we're thrilled to provide shoppers in Fond Du Lac, Sheboygan, West Bend, Mt. Pleasant and its surrounding areas with a treasure hunt experience where they can find a huge selection of brand name merchandise at up to 70% off the fancy stores' prices every day."

The fast-growing retailer is not slowing down with grand openings. The company continues to expand its store count by taking over formerly occupied retail space. For instance, Ollie's will open new stores in Lockport, Ill., and Thomson, Ga., on Thursday, Feb. 13. Both of these locations are also former Big Lots.