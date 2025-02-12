Boca Raton Gets a 2nd Whole Foods Market

The latest Whole Foods Market is already bustling with activity in Boca Raton, Fla. The 35,000-square-foot store at 9560 Glades Road welcomed shoppers on Feb. 11, just a few days before Valentine’s Day.

“We’re excited to open our doors in West Boca Raton and offer a space that reflects the vibrant energy and unique tastes of this community,” said Nick Ayoub, store team leader. “This store is a celebration of Florida’s incredible local producers and artisans, featuring fresh seafood, produce, and specialty items that highlight the best of the state. We’re proud to provide a shopping destination where customers can enjoy both exceptional service and a curated selection of high-quality products designed to meet their needs.”

This is the second Whole Foods to open in the Sunshine State in two months, following the mid-December unveiling of a market in Boynton Beach. The latest outpost at the Uptown Boca shopping center carries an array of fresh foods, everyday essentials, private label items and more than 700 products sourced locally from Florida with the help of Dustin Kennedy, the grocer's forager for local and emerging brands. Shoppers can browse full-service meat and seafood counters, choose from a variety of certified organic, conventional and Sourced for Good produce and discover new favorites in the specialty department, in-store bakery and sprawling prepared foods area.