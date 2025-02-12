Boca Raton Gets a 2nd Whole Foods Market
The grand opening event included free coffee from Wells Coffee Co. and fresh baked cookies from Gringuita Cookies. The first 300 shoppers received a limited-edition West Boca Raton tote bag and a Secret Saver coupon, featuring offers of up to $100. To mark the occasion, Whole Foods donated food to a local nonprofit organization through its Nourishing Our Neighbors program.
Not a lot of dust will settle on this store before another Whole Foods opens. The retailer announced this week that it is putting the final touches on a store in Doylestown, Penn., slated for a March 13 debut.
Whole Foods operates another store in Boca Raton at 1400 Glades Road.
Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century.