Boca Raton Gets a 2nd Whole Foods Market

Latest Florida store now open at shopping center on the west side of town
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
WFM Bread breaking
As with other grand openings, store leaders and associates held a bread breaking ceremony as part of opening day celebrations.

The latest Whole Foods Market is already bustling with activity in Boca Raton, Fla. The 35,000-square-foot store at 9560 Glades Road welcomed shoppers on Feb. 11, just a few days before Valentine’s Day.

“We’re excited to open our doors in West Boca Raton and offer a space that reflects the vibrant energy and unique tastes of this community,” said Nick Ayoub, store team leader. “This store is a celebration of Florida’s incredible local producers and artisans, featuring fresh seafood, produce, and specialty items that highlight the best of the state. We’re proud to provide a shopping destination where customers can enjoy both exceptional service and a curated selection of high-quality products designed to meet their needs.”

This is the second Whole Foods to open in the Sunshine State in two months, following the mid-December unveiling of a market in Boynton Beach. The latest outpost at the Uptown Boca shopping center carries an array of fresh foods, everyday essentials, private label items and more than 700 products sourced locally from Florida with the help of Dustin Kennedy, the grocer's forager for local and emerging brands. Shoppers can browse full-service meat and seafood counters, choose from a variety of certified organic, conventional and Sourced for Good produce and discover new favorites in the specialty department, in-store bakery and sprawling prepared foods area.

The grand opening event included free coffee from Wells Coffee Co. and fresh baked cookies from Gringuita Cookies. The first 300 shoppers received a limited-edition West Boca Raton tote bag and a Secret Saver coupon, featuring offers of up to $100. To mark the occasion, Whole Foods donated food to a local nonprofit organization through its Nourishing Our Neighbors program.

Not a lot of dust will settle on this store before another Whole Foods opens. The retailer announced this week that it is putting the final touches on a store in Doylestown, Penn., slated for a March 13 debut.

Whole Foods operates another store in Boca Raton at 1400 Glades Road.

Part of Amazon’s Worldwide Grocery Stores, Whole Foods Market serves customers in more than 530 stores across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Parent company Amazon is No. 2 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. Both Whole Foods and Amazon were named among PG’s Retailers of the Century

Latest Whole Foods Market in Boca Raton, Fla.

    WFM Boca produce
    WFM Boca bakery
    WFM Boca meat seafood
    WFM Boca cheese
    WFM Boca prepared
    WFM Boca wine
    WFM Wellness Boca
