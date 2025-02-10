Where Is Wegmans Expanding To?
On Wednesday, June 25, Wegmans will open its Rockville, Md., location. The 80,000- square-foot store is located at 1590 Rockville Pike in Rockville's Twinbrook Quarter community. The Rockville site will be Wegmans' ninth store in Maryland.
A month later, Wegmans will debut its first Connecticut location, in Norwalk, at 675 Connecticut Avenue, conveniently adjacent to Route I-95. The grocer will officially open the 92,000-square-foot supermarket on Wednesday, July 23.
As grand-opening preparations get underway, Wegmans’ new stores are hiring. The Rockville location will employ approximately 400 people, while Norwalk is looking to fill approximately 500 positions. Job seekers can learn more online.
For 27 consecutive years Wegmans has ranked high on Fortune magazine’s list of “The 100 Best Companies to Work For,” placing sixth in 2024. Employees cite an array of benefits as the reason they chose Wegmans, including competitive pay and benefits packages, premium pay on Sundays and holidays, tuition assistance through the company’s employee scholarship program, and flexible scheduling.
Family-owned Wegmans operates 111 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.