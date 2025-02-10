Where Is Wegmans Expanding To?

Wegmans' new Lake Grove store, its first on New York's Long Island, is set to open Feb. 26.

Three new Wegmans Food Markets stores are opening in 2025, including two in brand-new markets.

As previously reported, the Lake Grove store on New York’s Long Island will kick off the year with an opening on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Located at 3270 Middle Country Road, the 101,000-square-foot supermarket will be Wegmans’ first on Long Island.

Wegmans Lake Grove will feature all of the traditional Wegmans departments, including restaurant foods (sushi, pizza, chef-made salads and sandwiches); a produce department with hundreds of different fruits and vegetables; and a wide variety of seafood, meat, bakery, deli and cheese options. The new store reportedly has 500 employees in full- and part-time positions.