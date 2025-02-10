 Skip to main content

Where Is Wegmans Expanding To?

East Coast grocer releases grand-opening dates for its 2025 stores
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Wegmans
Wegmans' new Lake Grove store, its first on New York's Long Island, is set to open Feb. 26.

Three new Wegmans Food Markets stores are opening in 2025, including two in brand-new markets.

As previously reported, the Lake Grove store on New York’s Long Island will kick off the year with an opening on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Located at 3270 Middle Country Road, the 101,000-square-foot supermarket will be Wegmans’ first on Long Island

Wegmans Lake Grove will feature all of the traditional Wegmans departments, including restaurant foods (sushi, pizza, chef-made salads and sandwiches); a produce department with hundreds of different fruits and vegetables; and a wide variety of seafood, meat, bakery, deli and cheese options. The new store reportedly has 500 employees in full- and part-time positions. 

On Wednesday, June 25, Wegmans will open its Rockville, Md., location. The 80,000- square-foot store is located at 1590 Rockville Pike in Rockville's Twinbrook Quarter community. The Rockville site will be Wegmans' ninth store in Maryland.

A month later, Wegmans will debut its first Connecticut location, in Norwalk, at 675 Connecticut Avenue, conveniently adjacent to Route I-95. The grocer will officially open the 92,000-square-foot supermarket on Wednesday, July 23.

As grand-opening preparations get underway, Wegmans’ new stores are hiring. The Rockville location will employ approximately 400 people, while Norwalk is looking to fill approximately 500 positions. Job seekers can learn more online

For 27 consecutive years Wegmans has ranked high on Fortune magazine’s list of “The 100 Best Companies to Work For,” placing sixth in 2024. Employees cite an array of benefits as the reason they chose Wegmans, including competitive pay and benefits packages, premium pay on Sundays and holidays, tuition assistance through the company’s employee scholarship program, and flexible scheduling.

Family-owned Wegmans operates 111 stores along the East Coast. The Rochester, N.Y.-based company is No. 39 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

