 Skip to main content

Chicagoland Mariano’s Location to Close

Kroger-owned banner in Northfield not renewing lease when it lapses this fall
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
One of the 33 Mariano's stores in the Chicago area is closing later this year, according to officials in Northfield, Ill.

According to media reports in Chicago, a busy Mariano's location in Northfield, Ill., is closing this year. Village officials confirmed that the Kroger Co.-owned banner is not renewing the lease on that nearly 48,000-square-foot store in a suburb north of Chicago.

In a statement, Northfield leaders said that the closing will have a ripple effect in the community. “It is unexpected and disappointing news for our Village and the employees of the store,” they declared.

[RELATED: Walgreens Shutters Health Clinics at 47 Illinois Locations]

The store is expected to shutter when the lease expires in the fall. Northfield officials are allegedly talking with the property owners to try to find a new grocer to fill that space, which housed a Dominick’s store before Mariano’s moved in.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The Mariano’s at 1822 Willow Road opened in 2014, under then-owner Roundy’s. The Mariano’s Fresh Market banner was named for Roundy’s CEO Bob Mariano, a grocer leader also known for serving as president and CEO of Dominick’s and later, as a co-founder of the now-defunct Dom’s Kitchen & Market. 

The closing of the Mariano’s in Northfield comes on the heels of the collapsed merger between Kroger and Albertsons Cos. As part of the original deal, more than 30 Mariano’s stores in the Chicago area were to be spun off to C&S Wholesale Grocers.

Mariano’s currently operates 33 grocery stores in Illinois, per the banner's website. Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer employs 420,000 associates and is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Is C&S Acquiring Winn-Dixie Stores from ALDI?

Sources say divestiture plan has been in the works in recent weeks
Winn-Dixie Store Teaser

Winn-Dixie, Harveys Banners Acquired by Consortium of Private Investors

Anthony Hucker will take helm as chair, CEO and president
Winn-Dixie Miami Teaser

Target Is Latest Retailer Rolling Back Its DEI Initiatives

Move follows last week’s decision by Costco to uphold similar practices
Target Portland

1st Don Don Donki Store Opens in Hawaii

Offshoot of Don Quijote banner to carry an array of Japanese foods, prepared meals and everyday essentials
Don Q storefront

Stater Bros. Rolls Out Afresh in All Produce Departments

Solution aims to boost profitability, ordering and inventory capabilities, lower food waste
Stater Bros. Colton, CA Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds