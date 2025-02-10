Chicagoland Mariano’s Location to Close
The Mariano’s at 1822 Willow Road opened in 2014, under then-owner Roundy’s. The Mariano’s Fresh Market banner was named for Roundy’s CEO Bob Mariano, a grocer leader also known for serving as president and CEO of Dominick’s and later, as a co-founder of the now-defunct Dom’s Kitchen & Market.
The closing of the Mariano’s in Northfield comes on the heels of the collapsed merger between Kroger and Albertsons Cos. As part of the original deal, more than 30 Mariano’s stores in the Chicago area were to be spun off to C&S Wholesale Grocers.
Mariano’s currently operates 33 grocery stores in Illinois, per the banner's website. Cincinnati-based Kroger serves more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The grocer employs 420,000 associates and is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.