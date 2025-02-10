Chicagoland Mariano’s Location to Close

One of the 33 Mariano's stores in the Chicago area is closing later this year, according to officials in Northfield, Ill.

According to media reports in Chicago, a busy Mariano's location in Northfield, Ill., is closing this year. Village officials confirmed that the Kroger Co.-owned banner is not renewing the lease on that nearly 48,000-square-foot store in a suburb north of Chicago.

In a statement, Northfield leaders said that the closing will have a ripple effect in the community. “It is unexpected and disappointing news for our Village and the employees of the store,” they declared.

The store is expected to shutter when the lease expires in the fall. Northfield officials are allegedly talking with the property owners to try to find a new grocer to fill that space, which housed a Dominick’s store before Mariano’s moved in.