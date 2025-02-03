Ollie’s Transitions to New Leadership

“I am honored to continue to serve our associates, customers and business partners as the next CEO of Ollie’s," noted Eric van der Valk. "I appreciate John’s mentorship and the trust he and the board have placed in me to lead the continued growth of our company. It’s truly a privilege to work with the most talented and committed team in this business. I look forward to delivering the thrill of shopping for Good Stuff Cheap to millions of customers in the years to come.”

On behalf of Ollie’s board, Rich Zannino, its lead independent director, said: “Today’s appointments are the culmination of years of work on succession planning by the board. During Eric’s time at Ollie’s, he has led foundational changes that have not only driven execution and results, but also positioned Ollie’s for sustainable long-term growth. His closeout, deep discount, merchandising and operational experience make him the ideal candidate to succeed John as president and CEO.”

“It’s been an amazing 20-plus years, and I would like to thank each and every team member that has been part of our family," added John Swygert. "Ollie’s is a truly special company that was founded by passionate individuals who kept things simple and stayed true to their business model of selling Real Brands! Real Bargains! While extremely proud of what we have accomplished so far, I am even more excited about Ollie’s growth potential and competitive positioning going forward. Eric’s unique background and experience make him the perfect candidate to lead Ollie’s as we remain committed to continue to grow our business and deliver strong returns to our shareholders.”

Ollie’s reported a 7.8% increase in revenue for its third quarter as it continues to expand its store count with the help of former Big Lots locations. Net income rose 8% to $35.9 million, or 58 cents per share, for the quarter ended Nov. 2, compared with net income of $31.8 million, or 51 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter. Operating income rose 14.0% to $44.5 million.

The Harrisburg, Pa.-based extreme discounter is America's largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory. Ollie's offers brand-name products in a variety of departments, including housewares, food, stationery, and health and beauty aids. It currently operates more than 550 stores in 31 states.