Alliance Retail Group Names Chief Merch and Customer Officers

Nonprofit marketing consultant organization Alliance Retail Group (ARG) has revealed plans to restructure its organization in 2025 to better support its retailers and vendor partners. By providing a more focused approach, the company aims to improve engagement, education and the delivery of business solutions to retailers while creating more opportunities for its vendor partners. Part of this restructuring includes two key leadership appointments: Steve Massie as chief merchandising officer and Jeff Pedersen as chief customer officer.

Massie brings to his new role a wealth of grocery industry experience and expertise. His career includes senior leadership roles at Kraft Foods and Mondelez, where he was VP of national accounts. He also gained international experience during his time in China, exploring growth opportunities in emerging markets. As director of merchandising at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer, Massie oversaw a $2 billion P&L and headed a high-performing negotiation team. His private-equity background further informs his ability to achieve strategic growth and form partnerships.