Alliance Retail Group Names Chief Merch and Customer Officers
With nearly five decades of experience in the grocery industry, Pederson spent 25 years at AWG and 17 years in leadership roles at West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee. His most recent role was president and CEO of ROFDA, a Pinson, Ala.-based cooperative representing eight wholesalers, 7,000 grocery stores and almost $35 billion in retail sales. Pederson focuses on bolstering relationships, leveraging technology and improving operational efficiencies to help independent grocers remain competitive.
“ARG is excited about the opportunities ahead as it continues to innovate and enhance its services for independent retailers and vendor partners,” the Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based company said. “The new structure and leadership will enable the company to build even stronger relationships, provide greater support and drive growth for all stakeholders.”
With a store count closing in on 1,500 and iPro Systems, its tech company, serving more than 4,000 independent retail locations, The ARG Cos. support about 25% of all independent retail businesses nationwide.