Alliance Retail Group Names Chief Merch and Customer Officers

Appointments part of organizational restructuring
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
ARG Steve Massie Jeff Pederson Main Image
Left to right: Steve Massie, Jeff Pederson

Nonprofit marketing consultant organization Alliance Retail Group (ARG) has revealed plans to restructure its organization in 2025 to better support its retailers and vendor partners. By providing a more focused approach, the company aims to improve engagement, education and the delivery of business solutions to retailers while creating more opportunities for its vendor partners. Part of this restructuring includes two key leadership appointments: Steve Massie as chief merchandising officer and Jeff Pedersen as chief customer officer. 

Massie brings to his new role a wealth of grocery industry experience and expertise. His career includes senior leadership roles at Kraft Foods and Mondelez, where he was VP of national accounts. He also gained international experience during his time in China, exploring growth opportunities in emerging markets. As director of merchandising at Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Meijer, Massie oversaw a $2 billion P&L and headed a high-performing negotiation team. His private-equity background further informs his ability to achieve strategic growth and form partnerships.

With nearly five decades of experience in the grocery industry, Pederson spent 25 years at AWG and 17 years in leadership roles at West Des Moines, Iowa-based Hy-Vee. His most recent role was president and CEO of ROFDA, a Pinson, Ala.-based cooperative representing eight wholesalers, 7,000 grocery stores and almost $35 billion in retail sales. Pederson focuses on bolstering relationships, leveraging technology and improving operational efficiencies to help independent grocers remain competitive.

“ARG is excited about the opportunities ahead as it continues to innovate and enhance its services for independent retailers and vendor partners,” the Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based company said. “The new structure and leadership will enable the company to build even stronger relationships, provide greater support and drive growth for all stakeholders.”

With a store count closing in on 1,500 and iPro Systems, its tech company, serving more than 4,000 independent retail locations, The ARG Cos. support about 25% of all independent retail businesses nationwide.

