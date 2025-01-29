 Skip to main content

Paul Gianetto Named President of Raley’s Operating Division

Regional grocer also promotes Natalie Slatter to VP of store ops
Marian Zboraj
Raley's Execs
Paul Gianetto and Natalie Slatter

Following Jen Warner’s promotion to chief growth and transformation officer, The Raley’s Companies has revealed that her successor for the critical role of president of Raley’s operating division is Paul Gianetto.

Gianetto will oversee the performance and growth of Raley’s 119 stores across California and Nevada, as well as the Natomas Distribution operations.

Previously SVP of sales and merchandising at the company, Gianetto brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to his new position. As president of the Raley’s operating division, he will continue to lead the sales and merchandising functions for the organization, reporting to Keith Knopf, president and CEO of The Raley’s Companies.

“Paul is an outstanding and proven executive. Over the past 16 years, Paul has shaped Raley’s strategies and proven to be an excellent servant leader, always seeking to put the health of our customers and the success of our team members at the forefront,” said Knopf. “Raley’s is fortunate to have such a skilled and experienced leader to assume the helm of our largest operating division.” 

Gianetto began his career with a small chain of family-owned convenience stores in Anaheim, Calif., before joining Ralphs Grocery Co. for a 21-year stint, moving up through store operations prior to holding various marketing and merchandising roles. Gianetto joined Raley’s in 2008, excelling through several key roles positioning him to be SVP of sales and merchandising for the past seven years.

To further support Raley’s store operations, Natalie Slatter has been promoted to VP, store operations. In her new role, Slatter will lead store operations of all Raley’s stores, as well as heading up operations solutions and communications. 

“Natalie’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to excellence have significantly enhanced our efficiency and stores, making her an invaluable asset to our team,” said Gianetto. “I am excited to see her take on this expanded role, and confident in her ability to enhance our store operations and customer experience.”

Natalie joined Raley’s in 1999 as a night baker at Bel Air. She progressed through various positions, becoming a store director, then a district team leader and director of operational excellence, most recently holding the role of executive director of operations solutions and communications.

West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies operates more than 230 locations across eight states and four Tribal Nations under 10 banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Bashas' Diné, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Full Circle and Farm Fresh To You. In addition, The Raley’s Companies bridges the divide between physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and fieldTRUE. The private family-owned company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

