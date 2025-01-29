Paul Gianetto Named President of Raley’s Operating Division

Following Jen Warner’s promotion to chief growth and transformation officer, The Raley’s Companies has revealed that her successor for the critical role of president of Raley’s operating division is Paul Gianetto.

Gianetto will oversee the performance and growth of Raley’s 119 stores across California and Nevada, as well as the Natomas Distribution operations.

Previously SVP of sales and merchandising at the company, Gianetto brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership to his new position. As president of the Raley’s operating division, he will continue to lead the sales and merchandising functions for the organization, reporting to Keith Knopf, president and CEO of The Raley’s Companies.

“Paul is an outstanding and proven executive. Over the past 16 years, Paul has shaped Raley’s strategies and proven to be an excellent servant leader, always seeking to put the health of our customers and the success of our team members at the forefront,” said Knopf. “Raley’s is fortunate to have such a skilled and experienced leader to assume the helm of our largest operating division.”

Gianetto began his career with a small chain of family-owned convenience stores in Anaheim, Calif., before joining Ralphs Grocery Co. for a 21-year stint, moving up through store operations prior to holding various marketing and merchandising roles. Gianetto joined Raley’s in 2008, excelling through several key roles positioning him to be SVP of sales and merchandising for the past seven years.