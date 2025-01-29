Paul Gianetto Named President of Raley’s Operating Division
To further support Raley’s store operations, Natalie Slatter has been promoted to VP, store operations. In her new role, Slatter will lead store operations of all Raley’s stores, as well as heading up operations solutions and communications.
“Natalie’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to excellence have significantly enhanced our efficiency and stores, making her an invaluable asset to our team,” said Gianetto. “I am excited to see her take on this expanded role, and confident in her ability to enhance our store operations and customer experience.”
Natalie joined Raley’s in 1999 as a night baker at Bel Air. She progressed through various positions, becoming a store director, then a district team leader and director of operational excellence, most recently holding the role of executive director of operations solutions and communications.
West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies operates more than 230 locations across eight states and four Tribal Nations under 10 banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Bashas' Diné, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Full Circle and Farm Fresh To You. In addition, The Raley’s Companies bridges the divide between physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and fieldTRUE. The private family-owned company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.