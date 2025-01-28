 Skip to main content

FMI Promotes 3 Department Leaders

Eisenbeiser, Collins and Stewart oversee food safety, membership and meeting services, respectively
From left: Peter Collins, Ashley Eisenbeiser and Deborah Stewart

FMI – The Food Industry Association has promoted Ashley Eisenbeiser, Peter Collins and Deborah Stewart to elevated roles within its food safety, membership and meeting services departments, respectively. 

“Our members appreciate that FMI’s core strength resides in the dedication and expertise of its talented staff,” noted Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of Arlington, Va.-based FMI “These exceptional professionals are being promoted because they exemplify the leadership, dedication and vision needed to enhance our mission of advancing the food industry. We celebrate the remarkable achievements that earned these promotions and look forward to the innovative contributions they will continue to make on behalf of our members and the industry at large.”

Collins is now VP of business development and membership. He has expanded and bolstered FMI’s product supplier and associate membership, consistently exceeding sponsorship goals for important meetings and events. His work has ensured robust representation of this key membership segment, enhancing FMI’s meetings, thought leadership initiatives and overall organizational growth. With 15 years at FMI, Collins brings to his new role extensive experience from previous positions in the food, beverage and related services industries.

Eisenbeiser is now VP of food and product safety programs. During her 11 years at FMI, She has been a crucial part of the team, improving the department’s service and earning the trust of FMI members. Eisenbeiser delivers technical support to food retail, wholesale and product supplier members while providing in-depth analysis and insights that strengthen FMI’s communications and government relations efforts on complicated issues. She represents FMI members on advisory committees and such boards as the FDA Retail Roundtable, National Association of County and City Health Officials Retail Advisory Board, and various coalitions and workgroups. Her technical expertise, analytical acumen and strategic vision have been key to furthering the FMI food and product safety program. 

Stewart is now director of registration services. Known for her proactive approach and dedication, she routinely surpasses expectations by taking on additional responsibilities, boosting productivity and training staff members, all while increasing attendance for FMI’s events. Stewart provides detailed reporting, targeted promotional outreach and concierge-style service.

FMI is a trade organization that brings together a wide range of members across the value chain, from retailers  to producers to the broad variety of companies providing critical services, to further the collective work of the industry.

