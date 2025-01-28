FMI Promotes 3 Department Leaders

Eisenbeiser is now VP of food and product safety programs. During her 11 years at FMI, She has been a crucial part of the team, improving the department’s service and earning the trust of FMI members. Eisenbeiser delivers technical support to food retail, wholesale and product supplier members while providing in-depth analysis and insights that strengthen FMI’s communications and government relations efforts on complicated issues. She represents FMI members on advisory committees and such boards as the FDA Retail Roundtable, National Association of County and City Health Officials Retail Advisory Board, and various coalitions and workgroups. Her technical expertise, analytical acumen and strategic vision have been key to furthering the FMI food and product safety program.

Stewart is now director of registration services. Known for her proactive approach and dedication, she routinely surpasses expectations by taking on additional responsibilities, boosting productivity and training staff members, all while increasing attendance for FMI’s events. Stewart provides detailed reporting, targeted promotional outreach and concierge-style service.

FMI is a trade organization that brings together a wide range of members across the value chain, from retailers to producers to the broad variety of companies providing critical services, to further the collective work of the industry.