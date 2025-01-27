 Skip to main content

Raley’s Makes Key Leadership Appointments

Retailer promotes Jen Warner to chief growth & transformation officer and Levi Wingo to SVP of product & merchandising innovation
Marian Zboraj
Raley's
Jen Warner and Levi Wingo

Regional grocer The Raley’s Companies has revealed two new leadership appointments.

First, Jen Warner has been promoted to chief growth and transformation officer. In this newly created role, Warner will focus on propelling the long-range plan for the organization to keep the retailer at the forefront of innovation in the grocery industry.

“We were the first to combine food and general merchandise into one store, the first to have a health shop within the store, and the first to offer a shelf guide to assist customers in making healthier and more informed food choices,” said Mike Teel, chairman of the board at The Raley’s Companies. “We were also an early adopter of e-commerce and a leader in customer loyalty – all of this thanks to a legacy of innovators that our newly appointed leaders will no doubt continue to advance.”

According to the company, Warner will work closely with stakeholders across The Raley’s Companies to continue driving smart, bold moves and meaningful transformation to position the company as a super-regional market leader in the western United States.

“Jen is a proven and visionary leader who will continue to enhance our already strong team. As we enter this next chapter of growth and transformation, I am confident our senior leadership team has the knowledge, skill and courage to achieve our objectives and meet the demands of consumers who are looking for healthier options to enhance their lives,” said Keith Knopf, president and CEO of The Raley’s Companies.

In her new role, Warner will continue to report to Knopf as well as continue to work closely with CFO Tiffanie Burkhalter.

Warner’s successor, the president of Raley’s operating division, will be revealed in the coming days.

Second, Levi Wingo has been promoted to SVP of product and merchandising innovation, reporting to Warner. In this new role, Wingo will lead product innovation with a focus on quality, health, creativity and consistency. He will oversee all product innovation functions and related strategies, private label development, and centralized manufacturing operations. Wingo previously held the role of SVP operations.  

“Levi deeply understands every aspect of our business,” said Warner. “He is a bold, creative and futuristic leader who knows how to shape outcomes and inspire our teams.  Levi will work alongside our [The Raley’s Companies] leadership team and our operating division presidents to deliver impactful change that will elevate our brands and position us to exceed the expectations of the communities we serve.”

“Our purpose to ‘change the way the world eats, one plate at a time’ is driving our actions and is in line with our long-range plan built on a commitment to transform not only our company, but also the food industry through our courage, vision and commitment to helping people live healthier and more vital lives. I am certain Jen and Levi will be a key part of advancing our mission and our strategic plan,” added Knopf.

West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies operates more than 230 locations across eight states and four Tribal Nations under 10 banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Bashas' Diné, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Full Circle and Farm Fresh To You. In addition, The Raley’s Companies bridges the divide between physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and fieldTRUE. The private, family-owned company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

