Raley’s Makes Key Leadership Appointments
In her new role, Warner will continue to report to Knopf as well as continue to work closely with CFO Tiffanie Burkhalter.
Warner’s successor, the president of Raley’s operating division, will be revealed in the coming days.
Second, Levi Wingo has been promoted to SVP of product and merchandising innovation, reporting to Warner. In this new role, Wingo will lead product innovation with a focus on quality, health, creativity and consistency. He will oversee all product innovation functions and related strategies, private label development, and centralized manufacturing operations. Wingo previously held the role of SVP operations.
“Levi deeply understands every aspect of our business,” said Warner. “He is a bold, creative and futuristic leader who knows how to shape outcomes and inspire our teams. Levi will work alongside our [The Raley’s Companies] leadership team and our operating division presidents to deliver impactful change that will elevate our brands and position us to exceed the expectations of the communities we serve.”
“Our purpose to ‘change the way the world eats, one plate at a time’ is driving our actions and is in line with our long-range plan built on a commitment to transform not only our company, but also the food industry through our courage, vision and commitment to helping people live healthier and more vital lives. I am certain Jen and Levi will be a key part of advancing our mission and our strategic plan,” added Knopf.
West Sacramento, Calif.-based The Raley’s Companies operates more than 230 locations across eight states and four Tribal Nations under 10 banners: Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Raley’s One Market, Bashas,’ Bashas' Diné, Food City, AJ’s Fine Foods, Full Circle and Farm Fresh To You. In addition, The Raley’s Companies bridges the divide between physical and digital retail experiences through the operation of Apium Logistics, Fieldera and fieldTRUE. The private, family-owned company is No. 55 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.