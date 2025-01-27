Raley’s Makes Key Leadership Appointments

Regional grocer The Raley’s Companies has revealed two new leadership appointments.

First, Jen Warner has been promoted to chief growth and transformation officer. In this newly created role, Warner will focus on propelling the long-range plan for the organization to keep the retailer at the forefront of innovation in the grocery industry.

“We were the first to combine food and general merchandise into one store, the first to have a health shop within the store, and the first to offer a shelf guide to assist customers in making healthier and more informed food choices,” said Mike Teel, chairman of the board at The Raley’s Companies. “We were also an early adopter of e-commerce and a leader in customer loyalty – all of this thanks to a legacy of innovators that our newly appointed leaders will no doubt continue to advance.”

[RELATED: Exclusive: How Raley’s Balances Integration and Independence for Maximum Impact]

According to the company, Warner will work closely with stakeholders across The Raley’s Companies to continue driving smart, bold moves and meaningful transformation to position the company as a super-regional market leader in the western United States.

“Jen is a proven and visionary leader who will continue to enhance our already strong team. As we enter this next chapter of growth and transformation, I am confident our senior leadership team has the knowledge, skill and courage to achieve our objectives and meet the demands of consumers who are looking for healthier options to enhance their lives,” said Keith Knopf, president and CEO of The Raley’s Companies.