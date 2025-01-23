Rich’s Announces New EVP and Chief People Officer
“Rich’s culture is particularly unique because of our commitment to prioritizing people,” said Richard Ferranti, Rich’s CEO. “With a bold vision and aggressive growth aspirations, it’s critical that we have the right people leader who shares our same forward-thinking mindset and commitment to strong culture and values. We’re excited about the curiosity, energy and overall talent that Monica brings to Rich’s.”
Novomisle said she finds that culture professionally appealing. “I believe when we nurture people to grow themselves and their career, they nurture and grow our business. That cycle is where the magic happens. I’m excited to join an organization that understands that dynamic and genuinely believes in the importance of putting people first,” she remarked.
Based in Buffalo, N.Y., Rich’s makes products including cakes, icings, pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings.