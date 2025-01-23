Rich’s Announces New EVP and Chief People Officer

Rich Products Corp. has named Monica Novomisle as its new EVP and chief people officer (CPO). She joins the family-owned CPG’s executive team and will oversee the HR, communications and workplace functions.

In her role, Novomisle will use her two decades of CPG and retail experience to lead the people culture at Rich’s. She comes to the company from KraftHeinz North America, where she served as CPO, and also held leadership positions at Diageo and Tory Burch, among other businesses. She is a trained executive coach and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Trinity College, and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law.

[RELATED: Topco Appoints New EVP and COO]