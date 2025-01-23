 Skip to main content

Rich’s Announces New EVP and Chief People Officer

CPG vet Monica Novomisle joins company from KraftHeinz
Lynn Petrak
Monica Novomisle
Rich Products Corp. has named Monica Novomisle as its new EVP and chief people officer (CPO). She joins the family-owned CPG’s executive team and will oversee the HR, communications and workplace functions. 

In her role, Novomisle will use her two decades of CPG and retail experience to lead the people culture at Rich’s. She comes to the company from KraftHeinz North America, where she served as CPO, and also held leadership positions at Diageo and Tory Burch, among other businesses. She is a trained executive coach and earned a bachelor of arts degree from Trinity College, and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Connecticut School of Law.  

“Rich’s culture is particularly unique because of our commitment to prioritizing people,” said Richard Ferranti, Rich’s CEO. “With a bold vision and aggressive growth aspirations, it’s critical that we have the right people leader who shares our same forward-thinking mindset and commitment to strong culture and values. We’re excited about the curiosity, energy and overall talent that Monica brings to Rich’s.”  

Novomisle said she finds that culture professionally appealing. “I believe when we nurture people to grow themselves and their career, they nurture and grow our business. That cycle is where the magic happens. I’m excited to join an organization that understands that dynamic and genuinely believes in the importance of putting people first,” she remarked.

Based in Buffalo, N.Y., Rich’s makes products including cakes, icings, pizza, appetizers and specialty toppings.

