Lupe Lopez Becomes NGA Gov’t Relations Committee Chair
“NGA’s Government Relations Committee has created a policy plan that will tackle key issues impacting independent grocers throughout the country,” said Chris Jones, the association’s chief government relations officer. “By addressing critical matters such as fair competition, tax reform, nutrition policy, regulatory relief and reducing credit card swipe fees, NGA is paving the way for growth and resilience in the grocery industry.”
Employing the committee’s insights, NGA’s government relations team will work with a new Congress and Administration on policies that will help independent grocers. NGA members will then meet this May coming with Congress members during the annual Fly-In for Fair Competition to advocate for a level playing field in the grocery industry and legislation that supports the independent grocery industry.
NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. The independent grocery sector accounts for about 1.2% of the nation's overall economy and generates more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes.