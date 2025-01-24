 Skip to main content

Lupe Lopez Becomes NGA Gov’t Relations Committee Chair

Co-founder of Arteaga’s Food Center will serve for 2 years
Last year, Arteaga Food Center co-owner Lupe Lopez (fourth from left) met with Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-California (fifth from left). (Image Credit: Facebook)

At the National Grocers Association (NGA) Government Relations Committee’s annual policy planning meeting on Jan. 23, it was revealed that Lupe Lopez, co-founder of Gilroy, Calif.-based Arteaga’s Food Center, which operates eight locations in Northern California, had started a two-year term as chair of the committee. Tom Charley, owner of Greensburg, Pa.-based Charley Family Shop N’ Save, had been the previous committee chair for the past two years.

“NGA is thrilled to have a dynamic leader like Lupe Lopez chairing the Government Relations Committee for the next two years,” noted Stephanie Johnson, group VP of government relations at the Washington, D.C.-based trade association. “Lupe truly embodies the spirit of independent community grocers. She’s an incredibly active and supportive member who brings exceptional insights into the effects of federal policies on the industry. As Lupe begins her term, I also want to extend our deepest gratitude to Tom Charley for his dedicated service over the past two years and look forward to his ongoing contributions to the committee and association.” 

During the meeting, the committee discussed a comprehensive plan for 2025, with  the goals of protecting and bolstering independent grocers and facilitating their growth in a fair and competitive marketplace. 

“NGA’s Government Relations Committee has created a policy plan that will tackle key issues impacting independent grocers throughout the country,” said Chris Jones, the association’s chief government relations officer. “By addressing critical matters such as fair competition, tax reform, nutrition policy, regulatory relief and reducing credit card swipe fees, NGA is paving the way for growth and resilience in the grocery industry.” 

Employing the committee’s insights, NGA’s government relations team will work with a new Congress and Administration on policies that will help independent grocers. NGA members will then meet this May coming with Congress members during the annual Fly-In for Fair Competition to advocate for a level playing field in the grocery industry and legislation that supports the independent grocery industry. 

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers comprising the independent sector of the food distribution industry. The independent grocery sector accounts for about 1.2% of the nation's overall economy and generates more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. 

