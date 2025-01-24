Lupe Lopez Becomes NGA Gov’t Relations Committee Chair

At the National Grocers Association (NGA) Government Relations Committee’s annual policy planning meeting on Jan. 23, it was revealed that Lupe Lopez, co-founder of Gilroy, Calif.-based Arteaga’s Food Center, which operates eight locations in Northern California, had started a two-year term as chair of the committee. Tom Charley, owner of Greensburg, Pa.-based Charley Family Shop N’ Save, had been the previous committee chair for the past two years.

“NGA is thrilled to have a dynamic leader like Lupe Lopez chairing the Government Relations Committee for the next two years,” noted Stephanie Johnson, group VP of government relations at the Washington, D.C.-based trade association. “Lupe truly embodies the spirit of independent community grocers. She’s an incredibly active and supportive member who brings exceptional insights into the effects of federal policies on the industry. As Lupe begins her term, I also want to extend our deepest gratitude to Tom Charley for his dedicated service over the past two years and look forward to his ongoing contributions to the committee and association.”

During the meeting, the committee discussed a comprehensive plan for 2025, with the goals of protecting and bolstering independent grocers and facilitating their growth in a fair and competitive marketplace.