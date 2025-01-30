 Skip to main content

Simbe Expands Leadership Team

Chris Jensen named chief commercial officer at retail technology company
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Chris Jensen
Chris Jensen

Store intelligence solutions provider Simbe has tapped Chris Jensen to serve as its chief commercial officer. In this role, he will oversee commercial operations and strategy for the San Francisco-headquartered company, including sales, customer success and value delivery.

Jensen was chief revenue officer at Ibotta, Inc. from 2021 to 2024, moving up to that position from prior roles as SVP of partnerships and business development and VP of partnerships. He founded and served as CEO of a retail marketing firm, Givella, after his tenure as a global marketing director at Whole Foods Market. 

The latest member of Simbe’s c-suite shared on a LinkedIn post that he joins the solutions provider after a brief sabbatical, “which gave me time to recharge, reflect, learn, play, grow a terrible beard and, most importantly, spend some precious time with my family.”

Jensen added that he is ready to hit the proverbial ground running in his new position. “I’ve followed Simbe for many years and have long admired their groundbreaking approach to addressing one of retail’s biggest challenges: lack of visibility into what’s on the shelf…The ambition and talent of Simbe’s team has always impressed me and I knew that they were building something extraordinary.”

Caitlin Allen, SVP of market, said that Jensen’s background and vision align with Simbe's goals and growth trajectory. “Simbe is thrilled to welcome Chris Jensen as our new chief commercial officer. With Chris' stellar track record of scaling high-growth businesses — including leading Ibotta to $400M-plus in revenue and an IPO, and driving digital transformation at Whole Foods — Chris brings invaluable expertise as we meet surging market demand for the multimodal retail technology offering that only Simbe provides,” she said. “Beyond Chris' credentials, he’s a strong cultural fit, sharing our passion for innovation and retail transformation. We are excited for the impact he’ll have as we continue redefining the future of retail.”

