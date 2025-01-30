Simbe Expands Leadership Team

Store intelligence solutions provider Simbe has tapped Chris Jensen to serve as its chief commercial officer. In this role, he will oversee commercial operations and strategy for the San Francisco-headquartered company, including sales, customer success and value delivery.

Jensen was chief revenue officer at Ibotta, Inc. from 2021 to 2024, moving up to that position from prior roles as SVP of partnerships and business development and VP of partnerships. He founded and served as CEO of a retail marketing firm, Givella, after his tenure as a global marketing director at Whole Foods Market.

The latest member of Simbe’s c-suite shared on a LinkedIn post that he joins the solutions provider after a brief sabbatical, “which gave me time to recharge, reflect, learn, play, grow a terrible beard and, most importantly, spend some precious time with my family.”