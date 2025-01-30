Simbe Expands Leadership Team
Jensen added that he is ready to hit the proverbial ground running in his new position. “I’ve followed Simbe for many years and have long admired their groundbreaking approach to addressing one of retail’s biggest challenges: lack of visibility into what’s on the shelf…The ambition and talent of Simbe’s team has always impressed me and I knew that they were building something extraordinary.”
Caitlin Allen, SVP of market, said that Jensen’s background and vision align with Simbe's goals and growth trajectory. “Simbe is thrilled to welcome Chris Jensen as our new chief commercial officer. With Chris' stellar track record of scaling high-growth businesses — including leading Ibotta to $400M-plus in revenue and an IPO, and driving digital transformation at Whole Foods — Chris brings invaluable expertise as we meet surging market demand for the multimodal retail technology offering that only Simbe provides,” she said. “Beyond Chris' credentials, he’s a strong cultural fit, sharing our passion for innovation and retail transformation. We are excited for the impact he’ll have as we continue redefining the future of retail.”