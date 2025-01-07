 Skip to main content

Simbe’s New Fixed Sensor Boosts Visibility in High-Frequency Areas

Tally Spot complements the Tally autonomous robot for better inventory management
Lynn Petrak
Tally Spot
The new Tally Spot sensor is designed for more visibility in high-priority areas such as produce, prepared foods and alcohol sections.

There’s another set of eyes in the store that can help grocers manage their store operations and enhance shopper experiences. Store intelligence solutions provider Simbe is launching a new solution, Tally Spot, that allows retailers to manage stock levels and prevent shrinkage in high-turnover and high-risk areas. 

Tally Spot is a fixed sensor that was created as an extension of Simbe’s autonomous item-scanning robot, Tally.  Available for wall power and with battery configurations, the sensor provides another layer of visibility by monitoring high-frequency parts of the store, including fresh produce, prepared foods, adult beverages and OTC health and wellness. It can also be used to check the bottoms of baskets at checkout. 

According to its developers, Tally Spot gives a literal and figurative wider lens into priority categories at a time when margins are more important than ever. “This milestone reflects our customers’ innovation on behalf of shoppers and store associates,” explained Brad Bogolea, co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Simbe. “As the impact of Simbe’s technology grows, our retail partners are eager to further enhance operational excellence in-store and online. We’re excited to launch Tally Spot as an extension of Tally and an expression of our long-term vision to power the single source of truth for in-store intelligence.”

With the addition of Tally Spot, Simbe offers a novel multimodal store intelligence platform. Retailers can leverage multiple data capture methods that include the AI-powered and computer vision-guided Tally and Tally’s RFID technology.

A Look at Tally Spot

