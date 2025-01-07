Simbe’s New Fixed Sensor Boosts Visibility in High-Frequency Areas

The new Tally Spot sensor is designed for more visibility in high-priority areas such as produce, prepared foods and alcohol sections.

There’s another set of eyes in the store that can help grocers manage their store operations and enhance shopper experiences. Store intelligence solutions provider Simbe is launching a new solution, Tally Spot, that allows retailers to manage stock levels and prevent shrinkage in high-turnover and high-risk areas.

Tally Spot is a fixed sensor that was created as an extension of Simbe’s autonomous item-scanning robot, Tally. Available for wall power and with battery configurations, the sensor provides another layer of visibility by monitoring high-frequency parts of the store, including fresh produce, prepared foods, adult beverages and OTC health and wellness. It can also be used to check the bottoms of baskets at checkout.

[RELATED: Simbe’s New Brand Insights Solution Offers Real-Time Data for Vendors]