Simbe’s New Fixed Sensor Boosts Visibility in High-Frequency Areas
According to its developers, Tally Spot gives a literal and figurative wider lens into priority categories at a time when margins are more important than ever. “This milestone reflects our customers’ innovation on behalf of shoppers and store associates,” explained Brad Bogolea, co-founder and CEO of San Francisco-based Simbe. “As the impact of Simbe’s technology grows, our retail partners are eager to further enhance operational excellence in-store and online. We’re excited to launch Tally Spot as an extension of Tally and an expression of our long-term vision to power the single source of truth for in-store intelligence.”
With the addition of Tally Spot, Simbe offers a novel multimodal store intelligence platform. Retailers can leverage multiple data capture methods that include the AI-powered and computer vision-guided Tally and Tally’s RFID technology.