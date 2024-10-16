 Skip to main content

Simbe’s New Brand Insights Solution Offers Real-Time Data for Vendors

DSD partners and CPG manufacturers can gain intelligence to make better decisions
Emily Crowe
Simbe Brand Insights
Simbe Brand Insights will help change the way brands and manufacturers receive and utilize shelf-level intelligence.

Simbe, maker of the autonomous, item-scanning robot Tally, is delving deeper into shelf-level intelligence with its new Simbe Brand Insights solution. Simbe Brand Insights can equip retailers’ vendor partners, including direct store delivery partners (DSD), CPG brands, national brand manufacturers, and smaller brands, with near real-time shelf intelligence for the first time.

The solution includes insights for individual brands on SKU-level shelf availability and out of stocks, precise item location, restocking and promotion execution, and more. According to Simbe, vendors can use that data to help improve inventory, product placement, pricing, shelf share and the overall customer experience.

“For years, our retail partners have run their businesses with Simbe’s platform’s item-level data, and it’s become clear that this information also has immense value beyond store walls,” said Brad Bogolea, co-founder and CEO of Simbe. “By sharing store intelligence with vendors, Simbe Brand Insights puts the retail ecosystem on the same side of the table, leading to stronger relationships and performance across the board.” 

While this sort of data was previously aggregated via retailers’ point-of-sale systems and other sources, then shared at a later date, Simbe says its new reports and dashboard help empower all parties with high-frequency, reliable information on promotional execution, shelf space needs and product performance trends. Simbe Brand Insights is available to vendor teams through Simbe Mobile, which enables store teams to conduct inventory and pricing tasks on any device, including iOS, Android, Zebra and others.

“We want our partners to experience the tangible benefits that Simbe provides in the same way we do,” said Tom Henry, chief data and deputy chief information officer at Schnuck Markets, Inc. “With Simbe Brand Insights, we now have data that vendors like Pepsi and Coca-Cola can use to stock shelves, optimize resources, and make sure our customers' needs are met collectively.”

In July, Simbe released new capabilities designed to make inventory tasks faster and easier, and give grocers both a holistic and granular look at their stores. A new virtual tour feature allows retailers to view their stores from anywhere and provide teams with information needed to make decisions, with detailed snapshots and time-lapses of each aisle taken through Tally. 

That feature is available through Simbe Mobile and Simbe’s web platform and gives grocers 360-degree views of their store interiors that can be navigated remotely and efficiently.

Simbe’s multimodal technology solutions deliver store intelligence to retailers around the world, including Albertsons Cos., United Supermarkets, Northeast Grocery, SpartanNash, Tops Friendly Markets, Wakefern Food Corp. and more.

