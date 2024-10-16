Simbe’s New Brand Insights Solution Offers Real-Time Data for Vendors

While this sort of data was previously aggregated via retailers’ point-of-sale systems and other sources, then shared at a later date, Simbe says its new reports and dashboard help empower all parties with high-frequency, reliable information on promotional execution, shelf space needs and product performance trends. Simbe Brand Insights is available to vendor teams through Simbe Mobile, which enables store teams to conduct inventory and pricing tasks on any device, including iOS, Android, Zebra and others.

“We want our partners to experience the tangible benefits that Simbe provides in the same way we do,” said Tom Henry, chief data and deputy chief information officer at Schnuck Markets, Inc. “With Simbe Brand Insights, we now have data that vendors like Pepsi and Coca-Cola can use to stock shelves, optimize resources, and make sure our customers' needs are met collectively.”

In July, Simbe released new capabilities designed to make inventory tasks faster and easier, and give grocers both a holistic and granular look at their stores. A new virtual tour feature allows retailers to view their stores from anywhere and provide teams with information needed to make decisions, with detailed snapshots and time-lapses of each aisle taken through Tally.

That feature is available through Simbe Mobile and Simbe’s web platform and gives grocers 360-degree views of their store interiors that can be navigated remotely and efficiently.

Simbe’s multimodal technology solutions deliver store intelligence to retailers around the world, including Albertsons Cos., United Supermarkets, Northeast Grocery, SpartanNash, Tops Friendly Markets, Wakefern Food Corp. and more.