Procurant Price Watch for Retail Grocers
Price Watch is also the first new Procurant module to leverage AI capabilities within the Procurant platform. Specifically, Procurant uses AI techniques to streamline and accelerate item mapping and categorization, enabling more accurate data analysis and faster identification of price variance and irregularities across produce orders.
According to the company, key features of Price Watch are:
- Real-Time Price Monitoring: Track internal pricing trends across distribution centers to ensure competitive and consistent pricing.
- Exception Identification: Quickly spot and address pricing anomalies or unusual purchase patterns.
- Actionable Insights: Gain deep insights into pricing data to make proactive procurement decisions.
- Category Coverage: Comprehensive monitoring across all fresh produce categories for a holistic view of pricing trends.
Procurant provides a software platform for retail grocers, foodservice organizations and their perishable goods suppliers to collaborate, transact business and manage food safety across the supply chain. The company is backed by GLP Properties, a global investment manager and business builder in logistics, real estate, infrastructure, finance and related technologies.