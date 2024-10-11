Procurant Price Watch for Retail Grocers

Procurant, a procurement, order management and food safety solution for retail grocers, has launched Price Watch, a new AI-driven solution designed to provide buyers with comprehensive monitoring of internal buying trends across all fresh produce categories. Price Watch uses new AI capabilities within the Procurant platform to enable buyers to quickly identify and act on pricing trends and exceptional purchase patterns.

"Procurant has always been about equipping our customers with the tools they need to make informed, data-driven decisions. As we integrate more AI capabilities into our core platform, features such as Price Watch become powerful solutions to help retailers streamline their pricing strategies and react promptly to market changes," said Eric Peters, CEO, Procurant.

The Price Watch module runs within the buying application on the Procurant platform, which is already widely used by leading grocery brands and produce suppliers across North America. The platform supports billions of dollars in purchasing and payments, facilitating real-time collaboration between buyers, suppliers, warehouse and logistics providers.