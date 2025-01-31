QFC Promotes Company Veteran to President

It was revealed this week that The Kroger Co.’s QFC banner has named Brent Stewart as its new president. Stewart joined Kroger in 1990 and most recently served as VP of merchandising for QFC.

After beginning his career with Kroger in 1990 as a store manager in the QFC division, Stewart has held several leadership positions within QFC, including district manager, director of operations and senior director of grocery, general merchandise and natural foods. He moved to the Fred Meyer division in 2016 and was promoted to his most recent VP role in 2018.

“Brent’s passion for people and the QFC team has been a hallmark of his 34-year career with the organization,” said Kenny Kimball, SVP of retail divisions at Kroger. “He’s a seasoned retail leader and operator who will continue be a champion for the QFC Division while driving a positive customer and associate experience.”

The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.