BJ’s Prepares to Enter Its 21st State

Wholesaler will open a club in Kentucky on Jan. 31
Emily Crowe
Emily Crowe
Tampa FL USA - 01 01 2021: BJ's gas station and winter tree; Shutterstock ID 1893783880
BJ's first outpost in Kentucky, located in the city of Louisville, will feature an on-site gas station.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is ready to celebrate the opening of a new store – its first in the state of Kentucky and its 250th overall club. Located at 4807 Outer Loop in the bustling grocery hotspot of Louisville, the new BJ’s will officially open on Jan. 31.

The location will feature an on-site BJ’s Gas location, as well as all the usual departments, including fresh foods, produce, full-service deli items, fresh bakery goods, household essentials, home décor, pet supplies, toys, technology and more.

“We’re looking forward to taking care of the families who depend on us and serving our newest members in the Louisville community,” said Samuel Walters, club manager at Louisville BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We can’t wait for our members to enjoy savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day.”

BJ’s will partner with the Dare to Care Food Bank in Louisville, and donate unsold produce, meat, dairy and more every week. BJ’s Charitable Foundation has also granted Dare to Care more than $57,000 to support its South Louisville mobile pantry program.

The Louisville club is the latest in a string of new locations throughout the country for BJ’s. The company cut the ribbon on a new store in St. Johns, Fla., which is south of Jacksonville, on Dec. 20. Additionally, BJ's opened three new clubs and four new gas stations during its third quarter, ended Nov. 2, including one store in West Palm Beach, Fla., and another in Carmel, Ind., near Indianapolis.

“Our growth is the result of delivering unbeatable value and convenience to families for more than forty years,” said Bill Werner, EVP, strategy and development, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “As we celebrate this milestone, I want to thank the team members who serve our members every day as well as those who bring our new clubs to life. We look forward to building on our momentum and bringing clubs to more new communities in 2025 and beyond.”

Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 190-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.

