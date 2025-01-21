BJ’s Prepares to Enter Its 21st State

BJ's first outpost in Kentucky, located in the city of Louisville, will feature an on-site gas station.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is ready to celebrate the opening of a new store – its first in the state of Kentucky and its 250th overall club. Located at 4807 Outer Loop in the bustling grocery hotspot of Louisville, the new BJ’s will officially open on Jan. 31.

The location will feature an on-site BJ’s Gas location, as well as all the usual departments, including fresh foods, produce, full-service deli items, fresh bakery goods, household essentials, home décor, pet supplies, toys, technology and more.

“We’re looking forward to taking care of the families who depend on us and serving our newest members in the Louisville community,” said Samuel Walters, club manager at Louisville BJ’s Wholesale Club. “We can’t wait for our members to enjoy savings of up to 25% off grocery store prices every day.”

BJ’s will partner with the Dare to Care Food Bank in Louisville, and donate unsold produce, meat, dairy and more every week. BJ’s Charitable Foundation has also granted Dare to Care more than $57,000 to support its South Louisville mobile pantry program.