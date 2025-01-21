BJ’s Prepares to Enter Its 21st State
The Louisville club is the latest in a string of new locations throughout the country for BJ’s. The company cut the ribbon on a new store in St. Johns, Fla., which is south of Jacksonville, on Dec. 20. Additionally, BJ's opened three new clubs and four new gas stations during its third quarter, ended Nov. 2, including one store in West Palm Beach, Fla., and another in Carmel, Ind., near Indianapolis.
“Our growth is the result of delivering unbeatable value and convenience to families for more than forty years,” said Bill Werner, EVP, strategy and development, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “As we celebrate this milestone, I want to thank the team members who serve our members every day as well as those who bring our new clubs to life. We look forward to building on our momentum and bringing clubs to more new communities in 2025 and beyond.”
Marlborough, Mass.-based BJ’s currently operates more than 240 clubs and 190-plus BJ’s Gas locations in 20 states. The company is No. 30 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.