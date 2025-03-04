Target Shares Secrets to Future Success
First up is a partnership with Chef Ann Kim, a James Beard-Award winning culinary professional from Target’s hometown of Minneapolis. Through this collab, Good & Gather will offer seven Korean-inspired frozen pizzas and appetizers with price points ranging from $6.49 to $7.49.
Meanwhile, shoppers can expect to find a plethora of new offerings at Target this year, including 600 additional food and beverage products under the Good & Gather and Favorite Day store brands. Already, Target has touted the planned launch of 2,000 new items in the beauty category, with 90% of those products priced under $20.
In addition to assortment innovations, Target aims to navigate market challenges through ongoing investments in omnichannel shopping experiences. Among other improvements, the retailer intends to innovate with search, social and data-driven personalization, powered in part by artificial intelligence.
On the brick-and-mortar side, the company expects to add more than 300 stores over the next decade, with 20 openings slated for 2025. Target is also remodeling several stores around the country within the next year to bolster in the in-store shopping experience.
Internal infrastructure changes are in the works, too. Target reports that it is modernizing its core inventory management system with AI-powered technology solutions and implementing new package delivery solutions by leveraging existing stores and supply chain assets and its Shipt capability.
Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.