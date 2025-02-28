Store Brands Are Accelerating, Evolving: Report

Growth in store brands is fueled by product innovations, purchases across store types and interest among most consumer groups.

The private label sector has been on a very public roll, as store brand products continue to garner attention and capture more sales based on quality, variety and innovation. Recent research confirms the popularity of private label products and reveals some key trends.

According to a report from Chicago-based insights firm Circana, LLC, unit shares of store brand products in the United States hit 24% last year as budget-minded consumers continued to be driven by a quest for quality and value. Underscoring the staying power of the movement, growth continued even as inflation rates came down from previous historic highs.

Circana’s report, "From Growth to Transformation: The U.S. Private Label Story," affirms that food and beverage segments are leading expansions in this country, with a 0.6% lift in dollar share from 2023 to 2024. The research also shows that store brands resonate among a broad swath of shoppers, including consumers from all demographic groups and those who cross-shop at multiple store formats. Younger consumers, in particular, are interested in exploring new private label items that meet their expectations for taste and price.