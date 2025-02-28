Store Brands Are Accelerating, Evolving: Report
Sally Lyons Wyatt, global EVP and chief advisor at Circana, said that the category is evolving as it is expanding. “Private label will continue its growth trajectory, but the next wave of growth may come from different places,” she observed. “While value channels have recently driven private label gains, expect more grocers – both large and mid-sized – to invest more aggressively, making private labels a core growth strategy. Retailers will continue to tier their offerings with more margin-accretive premium products, while also leaning in on entry price-point products. As retailers continue to build brand equity, they may rethink pricing and promotion strategies, but innovation – including with new products, localization, regionalization or unique partnerships – will continue to take center stage.”
In addition to the deep dive on the U.S. private label market, Circana released research on store brand trends on the global stage. That report, "From Growth to Transformation: A Global Private Label Perspective," shows that competition in the private label arena is increasing worldwide, especially in France and Spain. According to the findings, retailers and manufacturers are adopting different growth strategies to maintain or improve their market share, including increasing product portfolios and distribution.