 Skip to main content

Store Brands Are Accelerating, Evolving: Report

New Circana insights show that consumers are leaning into private label across categories and channels
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Store brands
Growth in store brands is fueled by product innovations, purchases across store types and interest among most consumer groups.

The private label sector has been on a very public roll, as store brand products continue to garner attention and capture more sales based on quality, variety and innovation. Recent research confirms the popularity of private label products and reveals some key trends.

According to a report from Chicago-based insights firm Circana, LLC, unit shares of store brand products in the United States hit 24% last year as budget-minded consumers continued to be driven by a quest for quality and value. Underscoring the staying power of the movement, growth continued even as inflation rates came down from previous historic highs.

[RELATED: Premier Private Label Wellness Program Targets Independent Retailers]

Circana’s report, "From Growth to Transformation: The U.S. Private Label Story," affirms that food and beverage segments are leading expansions in this country, with a 0.6% lift in dollar share from 2023 to 2024. The research also shows that store brands resonate among a broad swath of shoppers, including consumers from all demographic groups and those who cross-shop at multiple store formats. Younger consumers, in particular, are interested in exploring new private label items that meet their expectations for taste and price.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Sally Lyons Wyatt, global EVP and chief advisor at Circana, said that the category is evolving as it is expanding. “Private label will continue its growth trajectory, but the next wave of growth may come from different places,” she observed. “While value channels have recently driven private label gains, expect more grocers – both large and mid-sized – to invest more aggressively, making private labels a core growth strategy. Retailers will continue to tier their offerings with more margin-accretive premium products, while also leaning in on entry price-point products. As retailers continue to build brand equity, they may rethink pricing and promotion strategies, but innovation – including with new products, localization, regionalization or unique partnerships – will continue to take center stage.”

In addition to the deep dive on the U.S. private label market, Circana released research on store brand trends on the global stage. That report, "From Growth to Transformation: A Global Private Label Perspective," shows that competition in the private label arena is increasing worldwide, especially in France and Spain. According to the findings, retailers and manufacturers are adopting different growth strategies to maintain or improve their market share, including increasing product portfolios and distribution.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Ollie’s Opens 4 New Stores in Wisconsin

All locations are former Big Lots stores
Ollie's

Albertsons Restructuring Includes Division Consolidation

Grocer says move will ensure “strong local operational excellence”
Albertsons Storefront Washington UT Teaser

Dollar General Opens 1st Arkansas Distribution Center

Value retailer is in growth mode with new facilities, executive promotions
Dollar General Names Chief Medical Officer Albert Wu Health Care

Albertsons Board Member Resigns Following Presidential Appointment

Steve Feinberg will be replaced by Cerberus Co-CEO Frank Bruno
Albertsons HQ Teaser

THE FRIDAY 5: Albertsons, Kroger Face Layoffs and Restructuring; ALDI and Southeastern Grocers Make a Deal

Wegmans’ 2025 expansion plans, a closure for Mariano’s also garnered reader attention
Friday 5
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds