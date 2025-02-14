Premier Private Label Wellness Program Targets Independent Retailers

“Independent grocers are the backbone of their communities, but they’ve been underserved when it comes to wellness solutions,” noted Chris Foltz, senior retail strategist at Step Change Innovations. “Wellwerks and Nüwerks give them premium access to functional wellness products that attract health-conscious shoppers and drive loyalty and revenue.”

“Wellwerks and Nüwerks aren’t just brands — they’re solutions,” said Step Change Innovations CEO Joe Bradley. “We’ve created a premium program for progressive retailers that simplifies the overwhelming wellness aisle with targeted, trusted options with which shoppers can easily connect.”

Along with the products, Step Change Innovations’ private label program provides a full suite of resources to support independent retailers in maximizing their wellness strategy, including personalized branding; such turnkey merchandising tools as shelf tags, demo guides, end cap displays and in-store marketing materials; and rapid market access, eliminating the delays of traditional product development.

“Independent retailers don’t need more of the same — they need solutions that help them compete and connect with their communities,” explained Foltz. “This premier private label program gives them the tools to succeed while offering shoppers a curated, trusted wellness experience.”

The initial launch this month introduces three Wellwerks Sprouted Nut & Fruit Mixes and five of the brand’s Sprouted Nut & Fruit Bars. Two of these bars feature science-backed branded ingredients: IMMUSE by Kyowa Hakko, designed to support immune health, and PeptiStrong by Nuritas, formulated to improve muscle recovery and performance. These partnerships show how Wellwerks prioritizes clinically studied ingredients to ensure that science-backed innovation is at the forefront of its product lineup.

Wellwerks will debut through an established network of six independent retailers, which a company spokeswoman identified as Balls Foods (including Hen House, Price Chopper and Sun Fresh); Heinen’s; Festival Foods; locations operated under the ShopRite banner; Roche Bros.; Dorothy Lane Market; and 120 storefronts across the United States. Nüwerks nutraceuticals will roll out separately in the coming months.