Fareway Unveils New Private Label Geared Toward Busy Parents

“Fareway is very excited to launch Truly Yours in all locations,” said Erin Wisecup, category director at Fareway. “This brand was created with busy parents in mind. The hope is that you find joy in mixing and matching items to create something uniquely yours.”

Future items in the line, set to be rolled out in the coming months, will include snack mixes, wheat berry bread, organic pasture-raised eggs, trail mixes, pasta meal kits, pasta, salad kits, butter mints, donut muffins and tea cakes. Seasonal flavors and limited-time offerings will also be featured in the lineup.

Family-owned Fareway Stores, Inc. employs more than 12,000 associates at its 135-plus stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer for 2024.