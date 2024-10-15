 Skip to main content

Fareway Unveils New Private Label Geared Toward Busy Parents

1st wave of products will include chocolate truffles, mini pies and more
Emily Crowe
Fareway private label
Fareway's new line of own brand products will eventually include everything from cookies to pasta kits.

With an eye toward making life easier for busy parents, Fareway has launched its latest private label brand, dubbed Truly Yours. The grocer describes Truly Yours as a “high quality brand focused on the idea that the products are not only fun and trendy, but also simple while sparking creativity.” 

The brand will focus on quick and easy items that can stand alone or be combined for entertaining. A first wave of items being released will include chocolate assorted truffles; dark and milk chocolate sea salt caramels; carrot cake, crème brulee & chocolate chip sandwich cookies; and Southern pecan, lemon and chocolate chess mini pies.

“Fareway is very excited to launch Truly Yours in all locations,” said Erin Wisecup, category director at Fareway. “This brand was created with busy parents in mind. The hope is that you find joy in mixing and matching items to create something uniquely yours.”

Future items in the line, set to be rolled out in the coming months, will include snack mixes, wheat berry bread, organic pasture-raised eggs, trail mixes, pasta meal kits, pasta, salad kits, butter mints, donut muffins and tea cakes. Seasonal flavors and limited-time offerings will also be featured in the lineup.

Family-owned Fareway Stores, Inc. employs more than 12,000 associates at its 135-plus stores located in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and South Dakota. The company is No. 87 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2025 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named the company a Top Regional Grocer for 2024.

