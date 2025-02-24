Kroger Giving Away ‘Hour Back Boxes’ for Spring Time Change

In a new promotion that ties into the notion of micro-occasions and also spotlights breakfast offerings, The Kroger Co. is launching its first “Hour Back Box” timed with the switch to Daylight Savings Time. Given the loss of an hour’s sleep, the retailer aims to “make daylight savings a little easier this year.”

The free, limited-edition Hour Back Box from Kroger is filled with store brand breakfast products. Offerings include the grocer’s Private Selection Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, Simple Truth Oatmilk Creamer and Kroger Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches, as well as a gift card redeemable for a one-year Kroger Boost membership.

The Kroger Hour Back Boxes are available for free on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on March 4 at 12 p.m. EST. Customers can visit Kroger.com/HourBack to claim an exclusive box while supplies last.

Kroger is also giving away free breakfast items starting March 7 at 12 p.m. EST. Shoppers can log into that same webpage to choose from one of 39,000 free Our Brands breakfast items by downloading a limited-time, single-use digital coupon redeemable at a Kroger-owned store or at Kroger.com, while supplies last.