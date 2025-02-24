Kroger Giving Away ‘Hour Back Boxes’ for Spring Time Change
"Losing an hour of sleep during daylight saving can challenge parents and their family's schedule," said Tom Duncan, VP and head of marketing at Kroger. "We created the Kroger Hour Back boxes to make daylight saving a little easier, helping parents and their families jump start the day with customer-favorite, morning time foods - from a much needed cup of coffee to a filling breakfast sandwich."
Daylight Savings Time begins on Sunday, March 9 at 2 a.m.
