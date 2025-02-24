 Skip to main content

Kroger Giving Away ‘Hour Back Boxes’ for Spring Time Change

Customers can enter online to score a variety of private label breakfast items
Lynn Petrak
Kroger Hour Back Box
Kroger is offering free store brand breakfast products to give shoppers a boost during the upcoming time change.

In a new promotion that ties into the notion of micro-occasions and also spotlights breakfast offerings, The Kroger Co. is launching its first “Hour Back Box” timed with the switch to Daylight Savings Time. Given the loss of an hour’s sleep, the retailer aims to “make daylight savings a little easier this year.”

The free, limited-edition Hour Back Box from Kroger is filled with store brand breakfast products. Offerings include the grocer’s Private Selection Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate, Simple Truth Oatmilk Creamer and Kroger Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches, as well as a gift card redeemable for a one-year Kroger Boost membership. 

The Kroger Hour Back Boxes are available for free on a first-come, first-served basis beginning on March 4 at 12 p.m. EST.  Customers can visit Kroger.com/HourBack to claim an exclusive box while supplies last.

Kroger is also giving away free breakfast items starting March 7 at 12 p.m. EST. Shoppers can log into that same webpage to choose from one of 39,000 free Our Brands breakfast items by downloading a limited-time, single-use digital coupon redeemable at a Kroger-owned store or at Kroger.com, while supplies last.

"Losing an hour of sleep during daylight saving can challenge parents and their family's schedule," said Tom Duncan, VP and head of marketing at Kroger. "We created the Kroger Hour Back boxes to make daylight saving a little easier, helping parents and their families jump start the day with customer-favorite, morning time foods - from a much needed cup of coffee to a filling breakfast sandwich."

Daylight Savings Time begins on Sunday, March 9 at 2 a.m.

The Kroger Family of Companies’ nearly 420,000 associates serve more than 11 million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names. The Cincinnati-based grocer is No. 4 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America. PG also named Kroger one of its Retailers of the Century.

