Kroger Hires PepsiCo Exec as New CFO

The Kroger Co. has revealed that David Kennerley, SVP and CFO for PepsiCo Europe, will succeed Todd Foley as SVP and CFO, effective April 3. Kennerley will join Kroger on March 10 as SVP while Foley continues as interim CFO through the end of Kroger's fiscal year 2024 reporting cycle.

"We look forward to welcoming David to the Kroger team," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "He brings to Kroger deep experience leading a broad-cross section of U.S. and international finance teams, which helped PepsiCo create shareholder value for nearly 25 years."

Kennerley joined PepsiCo in 2001 as a manager in the international corporate finance/treasury department, where he was responsible for all treasury activities in Western Europe. In 2005, he moved to the U.K. business as a business development director and subsequently held various roles across planning and commercial finance. Kennerley became the company's senior finance director for the newly created global beverages group in 2011, and he moved into the North American beverages business the following year. He held a number of roles across commercial finance before being appointed to SVP finance for the company's North American bottling business. Kennerley was named CFO, Europe in March 2020.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Kroger at this exciting time for the business," said Kennerley. "I am looking forward to getting started and building on the strong legacy built by Todd and the team. I want to thank PepsiCo for the incredible opportunities I've had over the last 24 years. These experiences have been instrumental in paving the way for my new role as the CFO of Kroger."

Kennerley graduated from University College London and then joined Arthur Andersen where he qualified as a chartered accountant.

He will relocate with his family to Cincinnati, which is where Kroger is based.