Dollar General Promotes 2 Leaders

Exec changes include new roles for EVPs Steve Deckard and Tracey Herrmann
Lynn Petrak
Lynn Petrak, Progressive Grocer
Steve Deckard
Steve Deckard

Dollar General is gearing up for continued expansion by adjusting its leadership roles. This week, the value-oriented retailer announced two key promotions.

Steve Deckard, EVP of store operations and development, is stepping into an larger role as EVP of strategy and development. He is tasked with growing the company’s national footprint, corporate wide process improvement and leadership of strategic initiatives.

He first joined Dollar General in 2006 as a regional director of stores and steadily ascended through the organization. Among other efforts, he oversaw the retailer’s operations teams and guided Dollar General’s international expansion into Mexico.

“During Steve’s more than 19 years at Dollar General, his experience has spanned store operations, asset protection, real estate, financial planning as well as growth and emerging markets,” said CEO Todd Vasos. “As he played a critical role in the strategic expansion into Mexico as our first international market, I am confident his extensive knowledge of our business and its operations make him uniquely qualified for this new role as executive vice president of strategy and development.”

Tracey Herrmann
Tracey Herrmann

Dollar General also elevated Tracey Herrmann to EVP of store operations. In this capacity, she will lead field operations teams covering more than 20,000 stores in 48 states. In her most recent role as SVP of store operations, she led three divisions in the southeast region; her background also includes a position as SVP of channel innovation.

"Tracey's drive for operational excellence and innovation during her impressive 12-year career at Dollar General will ensure our continued evolution in an increasingly competitive retail landscape,” noted Vasos. “Her commitment to our mission coupled with her dedication to the brand will help deliver the best store experiences for our customers and employees.”

As of Nov. 1, Goodlettsville, Tenn.-based Dollar General operated 20,523 Dollar General, DG Market, DGX and pOpshelf stores across the United States, and Mi Súper Dollar General stores in Mexico. The company is No. 17 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America
 

