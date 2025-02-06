Dollar General Promotes 2 Leaders

Dollar General is gearing up for continued expansion by adjusting its leadership roles. This week, the value-oriented retailer announced two key promotions.

Steve Deckard, EVP of store operations and development, is stepping into an larger role as EVP of strategy and development. He is tasked with growing the company’s national footprint, corporate wide process improvement and leadership of strategic initiatives.

He first joined Dollar General in 2006 as a regional director of stores and steadily ascended through the organization. Among other efforts, he oversaw the retailer’s operations teams and guided Dollar General’s international expansion into Mexico.

“During Steve’s more than 19 years at Dollar General, his experience has spanned store operations, asset protection, real estate, financial planning as well as growth and emerging markets,” said CEO Todd Vasos. “As he played a critical role in the strategic expansion into Mexico as our first international market, I am confident his extensive knowledge of our business and its operations make him uniquely qualified for this new role as executive vice president of strategy and development.”