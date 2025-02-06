 Skip to main content

Dawn Foods Appoints CIO to Executive Leadership Team

Jeremy Bartusch assumes expanded role to ramp up digital transformation and growth
Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has named CIO Jeremy Bartusch to the Dawn Leadership Team (DLT). In this expanded role, Bartusch will continue to report to CEO Carrie Jones-Barber. The appointment underscores the company’s commitment to using technology to drive innovation and business growth.

“Adding Jeremy to the DLT reflects our confidence in his leadership and the important role technology plays in shaping Dawn’s future,” noted Jones-Barber. “His expertise, collaborative approach and vision will help us continue to innovate, strengthen our business, and create new opportunities for our teams and customers.”

Since joining Dawn last year, Bartusch has played a key role in furthering the company’s technology roadmap, AI capabilities, digital investments and process optimization. His strategic mindset and global perspective have ensured that IT priorities align with business needs, spurring efficiency and innovation.

“I’m truly honored to join the Dawn Leadership Team and continue shaping our digital future,” said Bartusch. “Technology has the power to bring people together, strengthen how we work and open new opportunities for growth. I’m excited to collaborate with my colleagues to drive innovation and create opportunities that move Dawn forward.”

Before joining Dawn, Bartusch was CIO at Chicago-based MRP Solutions, where he guided digital transformation efforts and managed complex IT landscapes. Bringing more than 20 years of experience to his latest position, he has a strong track record of fostering innovation and encouraging collaboration between IT and business stakeholders.

Based in Jackson, Mich., Dawn collaborates with more than 50,000 artisanal and retail bakers, foodservice leaders and manufacturers across more than 100 countries and has nearly 4,000 team members worldwide.

