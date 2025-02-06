Dawn Foods Appoints CIO to Executive Leadership Team
“I’m truly honored to join the Dawn Leadership Team and continue shaping our digital future,” said Bartusch. “Technology has the power to bring people together, strengthen how we work and open new opportunities for growth. I’m excited to collaborate with my colleagues to drive innovation and create opportunities that move Dawn forward.”
Before joining Dawn, Bartusch was CIO at Chicago-based MRP Solutions, where he guided digital transformation efforts and managed complex IT landscapes. Bringing more than 20 years of experience to his latest position, he has a strong track record of fostering innovation and encouraging collaboration between IT and business stakeholders.
Based in Jackson, Mich., Dawn collaborates with more than 50,000 artisanal and retail bakers, foodservice leaders and manufacturers across more than 100 countries and has nearly 4,000 team members worldwide.