Dawn Foods Appoints CIO to Executive Leadership Team

Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has named CIO Jeremy Bartusch to the Dawn Leadership Team (DLT). In this expanded role, Bartusch will continue to report to CEO Carrie Jones-Barber. The appointment underscores the company’s commitment to using technology to drive innovation and business growth.

“Adding Jeremy to the DLT reflects our confidence in his leadership and the important role technology plays in shaping Dawn’s future,” noted Jones-Barber. “His expertise, collaborative approach and vision will help us continue to innovate, strengthen our business, and create new opportunities for our teams and customers.”

Since joining Dawn last year, Bartusch has played a key role in furthering the company’s technology roadmap, AI capabilities, digital investments and process optimization. His strategic mindset and global perspective have ensured that IT priorities align with business needs, spurring efficiency and innovation.

