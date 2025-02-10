 Skip to main content

Naturally Seattle Appoints Executive Director

Debi Goldman brings quarter-century of experience to latest position
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Naturally Seattle Debi Goldman Main Image
Debi Goldman

Naturally Seattle, the latest addition to the Naturally Network chapter roster, has named Debi Goldman its first executive director. Naturally Seattle’s mission is to increase the impact of businesses in the natural or organic products industry in the Pacific Northwest region. In her new role, Goldman will spearhead efforts to build and grow the better-for-you CPG community in Seattle and its surrounding areas.

“The Pacific Northwest has such a vibrant natural products community,” said Goldman. “I’m honored to help amplify the voices of the innovative brands, retailers and entrepreneurs that call this region home. My goal is to foster collaboration and create a thriving ecosystem that champions sustainability, equity and shared success. Together, we will make the Pacific Northwest a model for the future of the natural products industry.” 

[RELATED: UNFI Unveils Top Trends Ahead of Summer Selling Season]

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

Bringing more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit program management, community engagement and the natural products industry to her new position, Goldman passionately supports fair trade practices and ethical business standards, having dedicated her career to aiding sustainable growth and creating significant impact across industries. She has been part of Naturally Network since 2022, holding key leadership roles that bolstered chapter cohesion, grew stakeholder engagement and facilitated the launch of new chapters.    

Naturally Network, a 501(c)(6) business association serving as a collaborative and supportive hub for its local affiliates, members and sponsors, was formed in 2021 from several Naturally affiliates across the country, each dedicated to growing the natural and organic industry.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Is C&S Acquiring Winn-Dixie Stores from ALDI?

Sources say divestiture plan has been in the works in recent weeks
Winn-Dixie Store Teaser

Winn-Dixie, Harveys Banners Acquired by Consortium of Private Investors

Anthony Hucker will take helm as chair, CEO and president
Winn-Dixie Miami Teaser

Target Is Latest Retailer Rolling Back Its DEI Initiatives

Move follows last week’s decision by Costco to uphold similar practices
Target Portland

1st Don Don Donki Store Opens in Hawaii

Offshoot of Don Quijote banner to carry an array of Japanese foods, prepared meals and everyday essentials
Don Q storefront

Stater Bros. Rolls Out Afresh in All Produce Departments

Solution aims to boost profitability, ordering and inventory capabilities, lower food waste
Stater Bros. Colton, CA Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds