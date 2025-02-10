Naturally Seattle Appoints Executive Director

Bringing more than 25 years of experience in nonprofit program management, community engagement and the natural products industry to her new position, Goldman passionately supports fair trade practices and ethical business standards, having dedicated her career to aiding sustainable growth and creating significant impact across industries. She has been part of Naturally Network since 2022, holding key leadership roles that bolstered chapter cohesion, grew stakeholder engagement and facilitated the launch of new chapters.

Naturally Network, a 501(c)(6) business association serving as a collaborative and supportive hub for its local affiliates, members and sponsors, was formed in 2021 from several Naturally affiliates across the country, each dedicated to growing the natural and organic industry.