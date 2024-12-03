Naturally Network Expands to Seattle

Naturally Seattle will connect and cultivate the Pacific Northwest natural products ecosystem, providing established and emerging brands, retailers, and service providers with access to the necessary resources for success.

Naturally Network, a natural products trade association, has launched its newest chapter, Naturally Seattle. The move aims to further Naturally Network’s mission to empower innovative businesses, champion environmental stewardship and foster the economic viability of the natural products community.

Naturally Seattle will connect and cultivate the Pacific Northwest natural products ecosystem, providing established and emerging brands, retailers, and service providers with access to the necessary resources for success. The chapter will serve as an education, collaboration and relationship-building hub for businesses and individuals alike.

“Seattle has long been home to a unique community of innovative brands and forward-thinking leaders,” noted Diana Fryc, chair of Naturally Seattle and partner at Retail Voodoo, a local branding and design agency. “Naturally Seattle is committed to leveraging these local strengths to support the next generation of natural products entrepreneurs. Our goal is to create a platform where businesses can come together, access vital resources, and grow not just locally, but on a national stage. We are thrilled to launch this chapter and look forward to the incredible opportunities it will bring to our community.”