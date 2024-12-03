Naturally Network Expands to Seattle
“I’m thrilled to see Naturally Seattle come to life!” added Noah Smith, vice chair of Naturally Seattle and grocery merchandiser at PCC Community Markets, an independent grocer operating 15 stores in the Puget Sound region. “Our chapter will connect and foster community, providing members with the resources they need to grow and thrive. This is an exciting time for our region, and we look forward to elevating local businesses and celebrating Seattle as a hub of innovation and success in the natural products industry.”
Naturally Seattle’s founding partners are The Non-GMO Project, Moss Adams and Davis Wright Tremaine, while additional sponsors include PCC Community Markets, Taylor Shellfish, nutpods, Good Now Foods, Tony’s Coffee, Parker Smith & Feek, Fidalgo Bay Coffee, and A.E. Global. The organization will host an event this month to kick off its programming, offering members and prospective businesses the opportunity to connect, share ideas and learn more about what Naturally Seattle has to offer.
Founded more than 17 years ago in Boulder, Colo., as a regional hub for natural and organic industry entrepreneurs and businesses, Naturally Network now includes chapters in Austin, Texas; Boulder; Chicago; Los Angeles; Minnesota; New York; New England; the Bay Area; and Wisconsin.