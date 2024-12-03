 Skip to main content

Naturally Network Expands to Seattle

Sponsors of natural products trade organization include PCC Community Markets
Bridget Goldschmidt
Naturally Seattle will connect and cultivate the Pacific Northwest natural products ecosystem, providing established and emerging brands, retailers, and service providers with access to the necessary resources for success.

Naturally Network, a natural products trade association, has launched its newest chapter, Naturally Seattle. The move aims to further Naturally Network’s mission to empower innovative businesses, champion environmental stewardship and foster the economic viability of the natural products community.

Naturally Seattle will connect and cultivate the Pacific Northwest natural products ecosystem, providing established and emerging brands, retailers, and service providers with access to the necessary resources for success. The chapter will serve as an education, collaboration and relationship-building hub for businesses and individuals alike. 

“Seattle has long been home to a unique community of innovative brands and forward-thinking leaders,” noted Diana Fryc, chair of Naturally Seattle and partner at Retail Voodoo, a local branding and design agency. “Naturally Seattle is committed to leveraging these local strengths to support the next generation of natural products entrepreneurs. Our goal is to create a platform where businesses can come together, access vital resources, and grow not just locally, but on a national stage. We are thrilled to launch this chapter and look forward to the incredible opportunities it will bring to our community.”

“I’m thrilled to see Naturally Seattle come to life!” added Noah Smith, vice chair of Naturally Seattle and grocery merchandiser at PCC Community Markets, an independent grocer operating 15 stores in the Puget Sound region. “Our chapter will connect and foster community, providing members with the resources they need to grow and thrive. This is an exciting time for our region, and we look forward to elevating local businesses and celebrating Seattle as a hub of innovation and success in the natural products industry.” 

Naturally Seattle’s founding partners are The Non-GMO Project, Moss Adams and Davis Wright Tremaine, while additional sponsors include PCC Community Markets, Taylor Shellfish, nutpods, Good Now Foods, Tony’s Coffee, Parker Smith & Feek, Fidalgo Bay Coffee, and A.E. Global. The organization will host an event this month to kick off its programming, offering members and prospective businesses the opportunity to connect, share ideas and learn more about what Naturally Seattle has to offer.

Founded more than 17 years ago in Boulder, Colo., as a regional hub for natural and organic industry entrepreneurs and businesses, Naturally Network now includes chapters in Austin, Texas; Boulder; Chicago; Los Angeles; Minnesota; New York; New England; the Bay Area; and Wisconsin.

