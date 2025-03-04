Target’s Q4 Brings Higher-Than-Expected Sales
Moving into FY25, Target expects net sales growth in a range around 1%, reflecting flat comparable sales growth, as well as a modest increase in its operating margin rate compared to FY24.
With a small decline in February net sales and what the company calls “ongoing consumer uncertainty” combined with uncertainty surrounding potential tariffs, Target anticipates profit pressure in Q1 compared to the rest of 2025.
“During February, we saw record performance around Valentines Day. However, our topline performance for the month was soft, as uncharacteristically cold weather across the U.S. affected apparel sales, and declining consumer confidence impacted our discretionary assortment overall,” said CFO Jim Lee. “Looking ahead, we expect to see a moderation in this trend as apparel sales respond to warmer weather around the country, and consumers turn to Target for upcoming seasonal moments such as the Easter holiday. We will continue to monitor these trends and will remain appropriately cautious with our expectations for the year ahead.”
