Weis Markets Q4 Sales Grow

Weis Markets’ fourth-quarter sales grew at a modest level as continued investments in advertising and loyalty marketing were cited as key components of the grocer’s growth.

Net sales for the 13-week fourth quarter ended Dec. 28, was $1.23 billion compared to $1.21 billion for the same period in 2023, up 1.2%. Fourth-quarter comparable store sales excluding fuel increased 1.1% on an individual year-over-year (YoY) basis and increased 1.3% on a two-year stacked basis, adjusted for an additional week in 2022.

Fourth-quarter net income (after provision for income taxes) totaled $34.68 million, which included a $3.21 million pre-tax reduction in deferred compensation plan liability, compared to $20.52 million in 2023, up 69%. Fourth-quarter earnings per share totaled $1.29 compared to $.76 per share for the same period in 2023.

"Our fiscal year 2024 and fourth quarter results were in line with our expectations thanks to the efforts of our associates at every level of our company," said Jonathan H. Weis, chairman, president, and CEO of Weis Markets, Inc. “During the year, they helped us work through inflation and supply chain issues in key segments of our business while driving sales and net income increases.”