Publix Sees Revenue Growth in Q4, FY2024

Publix Super Markets’ sales for its fourth quarter ended Dec. 28 were $15.5 billion, a 5.5% jump from the $14.7 billion logged in 2023. Comparable-store sales increased 4.1%.

Q4 net earnings were $1.2 billion, no change from the same period last year. Earnings per share increased to 37 cents per share, up from 36 cents per share in 2023. Excluding the impact of net unrealized gains on equity securities in 2024 and 2023, net earnings would have remained the same, at $1.1 billion. Earnings per share in Q4 would have been 34 cents per share, compared with last year’s 32 cents.

For fiscal year 2024, Publix’s sales were $59.7 billion, a 4.6% increase from $57.1 billion in 2023. Comps for FY2024 increased by 2.9%.

Net earnings for the fiscal year were $4.6 billion, a 6.6% rise year over year (YoY). Earnings per share for the fiscal year grew to $1.41 per share, up from last year’s $1.31 per share. Excluding the impact of net unrealized gains on equity securities in 2024 and 2023, net earnings for FY2024 would have been $4 billion, a 1% YoY decrease. Earnings per share for FY2024 and FY2023 would have been $1.23 per share.