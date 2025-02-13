Target Introduces 2,000 New Beauty Products

This month, Target will introduce more than 2,000 products and nearly 50 new brands in its beauty assortment. Prices start at just $1.29 with 90% of the new arrivals under $20.

“We know consumers love shopping beauty at Target because it’s Tarzhay at its best: the combination of amazing products and prices you can’t find anywhere else,” said Amanda Nusz, Target’s SVP of essentials and beauty. “That’s why our team is incredibly excited to add more than 2,000 new items to our assortment — including science-focused skin care, hair care, nail care, cosmetics and fragrance. We can’t wait for shoppers to see the products and the prices — with items starting at just $1.29.”

The product assortment is comprised of top national brands, Target brands and new, emerging brands, including those created by Black, Latino, female and other diverse founders.