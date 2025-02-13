Target Introduces 2,000 New Beauty Products
This month, Target will introduce more than 2,000 products and nearly 50 new brands in its beauty assortment. Prices start at just $1.29 with 90% of the new arrivals under $20.
“We know consumers love shopping beauty at Target because it’s Tarzhay at its best: the combination of amazing products and prices you can’t find anywhere else,” said Amanda Nusz, Target’s SVP of essentials and beauty. “That’s why our team is incredibly excited to add more than 2,000 new items to our assortment — including science-focused skin care, hair care, nail care, cosmetics and fragrance. We can’t wait for shoppers to see the products and the prices — with items starting at just $1.29.”
The product assortment is comprised of top national brands, Target brands and new, emerging brands, including those created by Black, Latino, female and other diverse founders.
Consumers can find:
- Newness and innovation from brands like Bubble Skincare, Clean Skin Club and DAISE for the latest takes on skin and body care.
- Dermatologist-backed and science-focused skin care from brands like Avene, Curology and Prequel.
- Hair care from Being Frenshe, Kristin Ess and NEQI.
- Textured hair care from Alodia and Camille Rose.
- Nail care newness from Dashing Diva and Olive & June.
- Color cosmetics from Black Opal, ColourPop, e.l.f. and NYX.
- New fragrances from Fine’ry and MIX:BAR.
- K-beauty brands like new-to-Target Beauty of Joseon, Round Lab, SKIN1004, Torriden, MEDIHEAL and ma:nyo.
In-store shoppers can expect to see special beauty displays that point to new and notable brands. Online shoppers can take advantage of Target’s online Beauty Studio that features a virtual try-on feature so consumers can try face, eye, lip, nail and hair color options. Plus, hair care and skin care quizzes can help consumers choose the right products.
When consumers spend $30 on beauty products from Feb. 22–March 1, they will receive a $5 Target gift card through Target Circle.
Last month, Target announced its wellness expansion plans. According to the company, the expanded assortment aims to help consumers discover new categories like functional beverages, hair health and wellness technology. More half of the new items are under $10.
Minneapolis-based Target Corp. is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also included the company on its Retailers of the Century list.