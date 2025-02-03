Shipt's Annual Small-Business Accelerator Accepting Applications
The initiative aims to effect change by investing directly into community-led projects and partners, leveraging Shipt’s logistical infrastructure to connect people to food, and contributing to research and advocacy work. LadderUp builds on more than a decade of initiatives to fight food insecurity, including Shipt’s acceptance of SNAP EBT on its app.
“Shipt aspires to a future where fresh, nutritious food is accessible – regardless of a person’s ZIP code,” noted Khadijah Abdullah, Shipt’s VP of economic and social impact. “We believe in the strength of communities and local solutions and are proud to help small businesses across the country grow and thrive in pursuit of this shared goal. We look forward to meeting this year’s LadderUp class and learning about their story, what drives them and about the communities they serve.”
Available in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp. Target is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also named Target one of its Retailers of the Century.