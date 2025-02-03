 Skip to main content

Shipt's Annual Small-Business Accelerator Accepting Applications

LadderUp aims to expand fresh food access
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
Shipt LadderUp Main Image
Shipt's LadderUp small-business accelerator program builds on more than a decade of the company's initiatives to fight food insecurity.

Shipt’s small business-accelerator, LadderUp is now accepting applications for the 2025 cycle. Now in its third year, the eight-week program will focus on investing in local fresh-food organizations as a part of Shipt’s ongoing mission to serve communities. 

“Almost 40 million Americans live in areas where access to affordable, nutritious food is limited,” Shipt explained. “As a technology company that powers grocery delivery across the country, we believe that our platform is uniquely positioned to help reduce barriers to food access in partnership with local communities.” 

Applications are open now through Feb. 28 for local grocers, food co-ops, farmers markets and CSAs (community-supported agriculture). If accepted into the program, these organizations will receive e-commerce education from industry leaders and digital marketing coaching, learn how to access capital to scale, and receive a $5,000 grant. 

“We’ve heard firsthand from small-business owners across the country that one of their biggest challenges is staying up to speed in the ever-evolving modern marketplace, which is now a necessity for growing and serving communities and creating sustainable change,” added Shipt. “That’s what we’ve specifically designed LadderUp to address.”

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

The initiative aims to effect change by investing directly into community-led projects and partners, leveraging Shipt’s logistical infrastructure to connect people to food, and contributing to research and advocacy work. LadderUp builds on more than a decade of initiatives to fight food insecurity, including Shipt’s acceptance of SNAP EBT on its app

“Shipt aspires to a future where fresh, nutritious food is accessible – regardless of a person’s ZIP code,” noted Khadijah Abdullah, Shipt’s VP of economic and social impact. “We believe in the strength of communities and local solutions and are proud to help small businesses across the country grow and thrive in pursuit of this shared goal. We look forward to meeting this year’s LadderUp class and learning about their story, what drives them and about the communities they serve.” 

Available in more than 5,000 U.S. cities, Birmingham, Ala.-based Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Minneapolis-based Target Corp. Target is No. 7 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America, with nearly 2,000 locations. PG also named Target one of its Retailers of the Century.

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Grocery Outlet Readies 3 New Stores in Ohio

Value retailer expanding in the northeast corner of the state
Grocery Outlet

Albertsons Laying Off Corporate, Divisional Support Staff

Spokesperson says store-level associates will not be affected
Albertsons HQ

EXCLUSIVE: UNFI Realigns to Enhance Service and Drive Growth

CEO Sandy Douglas shares insights on what’s next for the company and industry
UNFI CEO

L.A. Wildfires Destroy, Damage Grocery Stores

Ralphs and Gelson’s stores among lost structures
wildfire

Big Lots Leases for Sale in 47 States

Leases present opportunity for retailers to grow their footprint
Big Lots
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds