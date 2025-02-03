Shipt's Annual Small-Business Accelerator Accepting Applications

Shipt's LadderUp small-business accelerator program builds on more than a decade of the company's initiatives to fight food insecurity.

Shipt’s small business-accelerator, LadderUp is now accepting applications for the 2025 cycle. Now in its third year, the eight-week program will focus on investing in local fresh-food organizations as a part of Shipt’s ongoing mission to serve communities.

“Almost 40 million Americans live in areas where access to affordable, nutritious food is limited,” Shipt explained. “As a technology company that powers grocery delivery across the country, we believe that our platform is uniquely positioned to help reduce barriers to food access in partnership with local communities.”

Applications are open now through Feb. 28 for local grocers, food co-ops, farmers markets and CSAs (community-supported agriculture). If accepted into the program, these organizations will receive e-commerce education from industry leaders and digital marketing coaching, learn how to access capital to scale, and receive a $5,000 grant.

“We’ve heard firsthand from small-business owners across the country that one of their biggest challenges is staying up to speed in the ever-evolving modern marketplace, which is now a necessity for growing and serving communities and creating sustainable change,” added Shipt. “That’s what we’ve specifically designed LadderUp to address.”