Sprouts Farmers Market Readies for Significant Expansion in 2025

Specialty grocer aims to open at least 35 new stores
Marian Zboraj
Marian Zboraj, Progressive Grocer
Sprouts
Sprouts locations feature an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store.

Fast-growing Sprouts Farmers Market has provided more information in its quest to open at least 35 new stores for fiscal year 2025.

The healthy grocer can’t seem to open stores fast enough as it attracts scores of young families and consumers hungry for a simplified yet curated shopping experience that aims to offer the right products at the right time and price, with a big focus on fresh. That’s why Progressive Grocer named Sprouts its 2024 Retailer of the Year.

After a stellar financial performance in 2024, Sprouts is optimistic about its future. “For 2025, we expect total sales growth to be 10.5% to 12.5% and comp sales in the range of 4.5% to 6.5%,” said CFO Curtis Valentine. 

“As we expand to new markets across the country, we will stay true to our roots of fresh produce and healthier products that inspire our customers to live and eat better, and enrich the communities we serve,” said CEO Jack Sinclair. 

The specialty grocer recently revealed plans to expand its Florida footprint. It aims to bring more than seven new stores to the Sunshine State this year. Sprouts has already opened a store in St. Johns on Jan. 31. 

Up next for Florida is the debut of a Melbourne location, slated to open March 14. Located at 5185 North Wickham Road, the new store will host a grand-opening celebration from Friday, March 14 through Sunday, March 16 with a variety of activities, product sampling and giveaways. Following Melbourne are store openings in Largo on March 21, East Boynton Beach on April 4, Poinciana on April 11, Coconut Creek on April 25 and Lutz on May 16.

Elsewhere in the country, Sprouts is preparing to open its 34th Colorado location. Sprouting at 405 South Chambers Road in Aurora, the new store is scheduled to open on Friday, April 18. 

On the West Coast, Sprouts will open its 50th California location this spring. Located at 16450 Village Way in Santa Clarita, this store is expected to open on May 9.

“We're excited for 2025 as we build upon that strong foundation, focus on what's working well and forge new capabilities for the future," said Sinclair. "We've got some exciting initiatives underway and that we believe will further propel our growth and success. These plans include showcasing more innovation in our stores, launching our loyalty program, strengthening our advantage supply chain for fresher products, building exceptional stores that are enjoyable to shop in, and developing a best-in-class team dedicated to serving our customers.”

Candidates interested in applying for jobs at the upcoming Sprouts locations can go to sprouts.com/careers for details.  

Phoenix-based Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America

