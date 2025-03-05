Sprouts Farmers Market Readies for Significant Expansion in 2025

Sprouts locations feature an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store.

Fast-growing Sprouts Farmers Market has provided more information in its quest to open at least 35 new stores for fiscal year 2025.

The healthy grocer can’t seem to open stores fast enough as it attracts scores of young families and consumers hungry for a simplified yet curated shopping experience that aims to offer the right products at the right time and price, with a big focus on fresh. That’s why Progressive Grocer named Sprouts its 2024 Retailer of the Year.

After a stellar financial performance in 2024, Sprouts is optimistic about its future. “For 2025, we expect total sales growth to be 10.5% to 12.5% and comp sales in the range of 4.5% to 6.5%,” said CFO Curtis Valentine.

“As we expand to new markets across the country, we will stay true to our roots of fresh produce and healthier products that inspire our customers to live and eat better, and enrich the communities we serve,” said CEO Jack Sinclair.

The specialty grocer recently revealed plans to expand its Florida footprint. It aims to bring more than seven new stores to the Sunshine State this year. Sprouts has already opened a store in St. Johns on Jan. 31.