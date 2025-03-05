Sprouts Farmers Market Readies for Significant Expansion in 2025
Up next for Florida is the debut of a Melbourne location, slated to open March 14. Located at 5185 North Wickham Road, the new store will host a grand-opening celebration from Friday, March 14 through Sunday, March 16 with a variety of activities, product sampling and giveaways. Following Melbourne are store openings in Largo on March 21, East Boynton Beach on April 4, Poinciana on April 11, Coconut Creek on April 25 and Lutz on May 16.
Elsewhere in the country, Sprouts is preparing to open its 34th Colorado location. Sprouting at 405 South Chambers Road in Aurora, the new store is scheduled to open on Friday, April 18.
On the West Coast, Sprouts will open its 50th California location this spring. Located at 16450 Village Way in Santa Clarita, this store is expected to open on May 9.
“We're excited for 2025 as we build upon that strong foundation, focus on what's working well and forge new capabilities for the future," said Sinclair. "We've got some exciting initiatives underway and that we believe will further propel our growth and success. These plans include showcasing more innovation in our stores, launching our loyalty program, strengthening our advantage supply chain for fresher products, building exceptional stores that are enjoyable to shop in, and developing a best-in-class team dedicated to serving our customers.”
Candidates interested in applying for jobs at the upcoming Sprouts locations can go to sprouts.com/careers for details.
Phoenix-based Sprouts is considered one of the largest and fastest-growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States. It employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates more than 440 stores in 24 states nationwide. The grocer is No. 51 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.