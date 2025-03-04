Loblaw CEO Calls Counter-Tariffs ‘Necessary,’ Outlines Grocer's Plans

Loblaw is following through on its promise to double down on Canadian products in the wake of U.S. tariffs.

In a LinkedIn post shared today (March 4), president and CEO Per Bank said: “It’s hard to believe we’ve reached this point but today marks the beginning of a trade war between Canada and the United States. Misguided threats of sweeping tariffs from American leadership have resulted in necessary counter-tariffs here at home.”

Bank said Canadians are understandably worried about the impact of the duties on food prices.

The chief executive said the country’s largest grocery retailer is following through on its promise to double down on Canadian products in the wake of U.S. tariffs.

“We’re looking for new ways to secure as much food as possible that is grown or made/prepared in Canada. In fact, we’ve onboarded about 30 new Canadian suppliers this year alone,” Bank said.

Loblaw is also working to find alternatives within Canada or internationally for products typically purchased in the United States.