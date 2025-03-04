Loblaw CEO Calls Counter-Tariffs ‘Necessary,’ Outlines Grocer's Plans
As shoppers look to boycott American products, Loblaw has installed symbols in-store for products prepared in Canada. It will also soon make it easy for Canadians to identify products affected by tariffs.
“We are featuring Canadian items in our promotions and flyers, offering points for Canadians products through PC Optimum, and enabling customers to ‘swap’ their chosen product for a Canadian alternative through PC Express,” Bank said.
Bank said Loblaw is talking to the government and supply chain stakeholders to “decode” the potential consequences of the trade war.
[RELATED: Loblaw Sees Uplift in Canadian Products Ahead of U.S. Tariffs]
“This includes asking the Canadian government to exempt the most essential U.S. products from possible counter-tariffs, especially where customers have limited alternatives,” he said.
“Canadians are highly resilient, and the country has a history of tackling big issues and opportunities. We know that will be the case with tariffs as well. And while there will undoubtedly be challenging times ahead while these trade measures are in place, we will do our part to be transparent about the impacts, fair in how they are applied, and work hard to mitigate the consequences.”
This article was originally covered in sister publication Canadian Grocer.