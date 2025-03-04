 Skip to main content

Loblaw CEO Calls Counter-Tariffs ‘Necessary,’ Outlines Grocer's Plans

Company is following through on its promise to double down on Canadian goods
Jillian Morgan
CG Digital Editor
Loblaws Great Food
Loblaw is following through on its promise to double down on Canadian products in the wake of U.S. tariffs.

Loblaw is doubling down on its efforts to buy and promote Canadian products as a trade war between the United States and Canada begins.

In a LinkedIn post shared today (March 4), president and CEO Per Bank said: “It’s hard to believe we’ve reached this point but today marks the beginning of a trade war between Canada and the United States. Misguided threats of sweeping tariffs from American leadership have resulted in necessary counter-tariffs here at home.”

Bank said Canadians are understandably worried about the impact of the duties on food prices.

[RELATED: Are Americans Ready for Impact of Trump's Tariffs?]

The chief executive said the country’s largest grocery retailer is following through on its promise to double down on Canadian products in the wake of U.S. tariffs.

“We’re looking for new ways to secure as much food as possible that is grown or made/prepared in Canada. In fact, we’ve onboarded about 30 new Canadian suppliers this year alone,” Bank said.

Loblaw is also working to find alternatives within Canada or internationally for products typically purchased in the United States.

Advertisement - article continues below
Advertisement

As shoppers look to boycott American products, Loblaw has installed symbols in-store for products prepared in Canada. It will also soon make it easy for Canadians to identify products affected by tariffs.

“We are featuring Canadian items in our promotions and flyers, offering points for Canadians products through PC Optimum, and enabling customers to ‘swap’ their chosen product for a Canadian alternative through PC Express,” Bank said.

Bank said Loblaw is talking to the government and supply chain stakeholders to “decode” the potential consequences of the trade war.

[RELATED: Loblaw Sees Uplift in Canadian Products Ahead of U.S. Tariffs]

“This includes asking the Canadian government to exempt the most essential U.S. products from possible counter-tariffs, especially where customers have limited alternatives,” he said. 

“Canadians are highly resilient, and the country has a history of tackling big issues and opportunities. We know that will be the case with tariffs as well. And while there will undoubtedly be challenging times ahead while these trade measures are in place, we will do our part to be transparent about the impacts, fair in how they are applied, and work hard to mitigate the consequences.”

This article was originally covered in sister publication Canadian Grocer

More Grocery Business News

Related Topics

Popular Articles

Albertsons Market Grocery Store Coming to New Mexico

The United Family banner breaks ground in Lovington
Albertsons Market

Ollie’s Acquires More Big Lots Leases

Company now has a total of 63 former leases
Ollie's

BJ's to Open 2nd Location in South Carolina

Myrtle Beach club to debut on Feb. 28
BJ's

Another Grocer Shutters in Downtown San Francisco

The Market to halt food retail operations on Feb. 28
The Market SF

Albertsons Board Member Resigns Following Presidential Appointment

Steve Feinberg will be replaced by Cerberus Co-CEO Frank Bruno
Albertsons HQ Teaser
X
This ad will auto-close in 10 seconds