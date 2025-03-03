Albertsons Names Susan Morris Its Next CEO
“It has been a privilege to lead Albertsons Cos. through a critical period of evolution, and I couldn’t be more confident in the company’s future with Susan at the helm,” observed Sankaran. “Susan embodies the best of Albertsons Cos.’ culture, with a strong track record of leading and building high-performance teams. I have no doubt in her ability to usher in a new phase of growth and improve our value proposition with customers and the communities where we operate.”
Morris has been Albertsons’ EVP and COO since January 2018. In this role, she leads the company’s retail operations, overseeing 2,200-plus stores in 34 states. With nearly 40 years of experience in the retail grocery industry, Morris has held a range of leadership roles at Albertsons, among them EVP of regional operations, division president in two markets, and various other roles in merchandising and operations. She began her retail career at an Albertsons store in the Denver market.
She sits on the boards of directors of IDACORP Inc. and FMI – The Food Industry Association. A graduate of Colorado State University, Morris has been honored on various occasions for her leadership in the grocery industry; these honors include a Trailblazer Award and recognition as a Top Woman in Grocery, both from Progressive Grocer.
Additionally, Albertsons has reaffirmed its fiscal 2024 outlook, as shared with its third-quarter earnings in January: identical sales growth in the range of 1.8% to 2.0%, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.95 billion to $3.99 billion, adjusted net income per Class A common share in the range of $2.25 to $2.31 per share, an effective income tax rate in the range of 15% to 16%, and capital expenditures in the range of $1.8 billion to $1.9 billion.
As of Nov. 30, 2024, Albertsons Cos. operated 2,273 retail food and drug stores with 1,732 pharmacies, 405 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Boise, Idaho-based company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well-known banners. Albertsons is No. 9 on The PG 100, Progressive Grocer’s 2024 list of the top food and consumables retailers in North America.