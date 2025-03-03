Albertsons Names Susan Morris Its Next CEO

Albertsons Cos. Inc. has revealed a CEO succession plan under which Susan Morris, currently EVP and COO, will assume the role of CEO following the planned retirement of Vivek Sankaran on May 1. During the transition period, Morris will work closely with Sankaran to continue carrying out the grocer’s Customers for Life strategy. On the effective date, Morris will also join Albertsons’ board of directors, succeeding Sankaran.

“Over the past several years, the board has engaged in a thoughtful and comprehensive succession-planning process to identify Albertsons Cos.’ next CEO, including evaluating internal and external candidates,” noted Jim Donald, chair of the Albertsons board of directors. “The board is confident that Susan is the ideal person to lead the company into its next chapter of growth. With a nearly 40-year career at the company that began at an Albertsons store in the Denver market, Susan brings unmatched expertise and deep knowledge of the business. She is highly respected across the organization and industry, with a strong track record of operational success and passion for serving our customers and communities.”

“At a time of profound change for the grocery industry, I am honored to be appointed as the next CEO of Albertsons Cos.,” noted Morris. “I have worked closely with Vivek and the leadership team on our plans to accelerate growth and am confident that we are on the right path with our Customers for Life strategy. I look forward to participating in the fiscal Q4 earnings call, where we will discuss our strategy and provide our fiscal 2025 outlook. Albertsons Cos. has an incredibly bright future and the best team in the business – I am energized about the many opportunities that lie ahead.”

Added Donald: “On behalf of the board, we are grateful for Vivek’s exceptional leadership over the past six years, successfully managing Albertsons Cos.’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic and navigating the company through challenging industry dynamics. During the past two years, he led continued investment in the business and drove our Customers for Life strategy, positioning Albertsons Cos. on strong financial footing for its next chapter of growth. We are grateful for his continued commitment to the company during this transition period and his mentorship of and collaboration with Susan.”