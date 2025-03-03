Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen Exits After Internal Investigation

Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen has resigned after an internal investigation into his personal conduct. Ronald “Ron” Sargent, lead director of Kroger’s board of directors, was appointed to serve as CEO and chairman of the board on an interim basis.

According to a statement from The Kroger Co., McMullen stepped down following a board investigation of his personal conduct. The company – which is still dealing with fallout and legal actions related to the failed merger with Albertsons Cos. – emphasized in the statement that McMullen’s alleged breach of corporate ethics was not related to the business, including its financial performance, operations, reporting or talent. Kroger’s published ethics policy, introduced and signed off on by McMullen, includes clauses on general integrity as well as behaviors related to accounting practices, compliance with the law, conflicts of interest, bribery, corporate hospitality, gifts and entertainment and confidential information, among other aspects of professional and personal conduct.

"As interim CEO, I am committed to working alongside our proven and experienced management team and dedicated associates to ensure Kroger continues providing exceptional value for our customers," said Sargent. "Kroger has been a special place throughout my retail career after spending summers in college working in stores, as well as my first ten years after business school at corporate headquarters, before more recently serving as lead independent director. My decades here have given me a full appreciation of what makes Kroger unique, and I am excited to work even more closely with this talented team. I plan to be a steady, but active hand in the execution of our strategy."