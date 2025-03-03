Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen Exits After Internal Investigation

Ron Sargent is interim chairman and CEO of Kroger.
The move has been in the works behind the scenes for nearly two weeks. Kroger revealed that the board was made aware of a situation related to McMullen’s personal conduct on Feb. 21 and swiftly formed a special committee to oversee an investigation. Another committee has been tasked with the search for a new chairman and CEO.
As Sargent handles day-to-day leadership in the meantime, board member Mark Sutton will act as lead independent director. "Over the years, Ron has played an integral role in the development and approval of Kroger's strategy, which has led us to the position of strength where we are today," Sutton said of Sargent. "Kroger will continue to deliver for our customers, invest in our associates, strengthen our communities, and reward our shareholders under Ron's leadership."
To Sutton’s point, Sargent has a longstanding presence at the retailer, spending nearly two decades on Kroger’s board of directors and eight years as its lead independent director. The 35-year industry veteran began his retail career at Kroger, working in different capacities for 10 years, and later ascended to positions including chairman and CEO of Staples, Inc. He earned a bachelor of arts degree from Harvard College and an MBA from Harvard Business School and lives with his family in Cincinnati, near the Kroger headquarters.
This will be an eventful week for Kroger, which reports its fourth quarter and full year financial results on March 6. In a few weeks, PepsiCo's David Kennerley will succeed Todd Foley as SVP and CFO at Kroger.
