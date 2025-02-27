Heritage Grocers Group Appoints VP of Marketing

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the United States, is continuing its recent hiring spree with the appointment of Allison Garcia to the role of VP of marketing for HGG. Reporting directly to Chairman and CEO Suzy Monford, Garcia will oversee HGG’s comprehensive go-to-market strategy.

“Allie brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for the grocery industry to our team,” said Monford, who joined the company last November. “Her deep understanding of the industry and innovative marketing approach will be invaluable as we continue to create meaningful connections and drive customer loyalty. This will reinforce our position in the marketplace as the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country.”

Garcia’s extensive food industry career encompasses 16 years with Cincinnati-based Kroger, where she rose through the ranks in a variety of marketing roles, among them marketing leader at Ralphs, director of marketing for the Kroger enterprise and marketing leader at Fry’s Food and Drug, her most recent position before joining HGG.