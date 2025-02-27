 Skip to main content

Heritage Grocers Group Appoints VP of Marketing

Allison Garcia latest to join ethnic food retailer
Bridget Goldschmidt
Bridget, Progressive Grocer
HGG Allison Garcia Headshot Main Image
Allison Garcia

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the United States, is continuing its recent hiring spree with the appointment of Allison Garcia to the role of VP of marketing for HGG. Reporting directly to Chairman and CEO Suzy Monford, Garcia will oversee HGG’s comprehensive go-to-market strategy.

“Allie brings a wealth of knowledge and a passion for the grocery industry to our team,” said Monford, who joined the company last November. “Her deep understanding of the industry and innovative marketing approach will be invaluable as we continue to create meaningful connections and drive customer loyalty. This will reinforce our position in the marketplace as the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the country.” 

Garcia’s extensive food industry career encompasses 16 years with Cincinnati-based Kroger, where she rose through the ranks in a variety of marketing roles, among them marketing leader at Ralphs, director of marketing for the Kroger enterprise and marketing leader at Fry’s Food and Drug, her most recent position before joining HGG.

Garcia holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky, where she double majored in marketing and management. She has also completed the USC Executive Leadership Program and was a Progressive Grocer Top Woman in Grocery in 2020. Garcia is currently vice chair for Next Up in the Phoenix region. 

Other recent hires at HGG are Kim Cates as VP center store and Matthew Holt as CFO. 

Based in Ontario, Calif., HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.

