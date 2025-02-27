Heritage Grocers Group Appoints VP of Marketing
Allison Garcia latest to join ethnic food retailer
Garcia holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky, where she double majored in marketing and management. She has also completed the USC Executive Leadership Program and was a Progressive Grocer Top Woman in Grocery in 2020. Garcia is currently vice chair for Next Up in the Phoenix region.
Other recent hires at HGG are Kim Cates as VP center store and Matthew Holt as CFO.
Based in Ontario, Calif., HGG operates in six states – California, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Kansas and Illinois – with a total of 58 stores under the Cardenas Markets banner, 29 stores under the El Rancho Supermercado banner, 21 stores under the Tony’s Fresh Market banner and seven stores under the Los Altos Ranch Market banner.