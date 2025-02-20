Heritage Grocers Group Names VP Center Store

Heritage Grocers Group (HGG), the largest Hispanic and ethnic food retailer in the United States, has hired Kim Cates for the position of VP of center store. Reporting directly to Eric Stover, chief merchandising officer for HGG, Cates will oversee center store merchandising initiatives.

“Kim brings extensive wholesale and grocery industry experience to her new role,” noted Stover. “She will play a vital role in advancing the company’s center store transformation by leveraging key insights to drive enhanced category planning, promotional effectiveness and customer-centric innovation.”

Cates’ long food industry career includes 23 years with San Antonio-based H-E-B, where she steadily progressed through various store operations roles, among them director of food service and general manager of H-E-B Central Market. She also spent several years at Stamford, Conn.-based Daymon, where she developed private brands across multiple center store and fresh categories for H-E-B and Southeastern Grocers.

Before coming to HGG, Cates was director of center store sales at Kansas City, Kan.-based Associated Wholesale Grocers (AWG), the nation’s largest cooperative food wholesaler to independently owned supermarkets, serving 1,100 member companies and more than 3,400 locations throughout 33 states from nine wholesale divisions.